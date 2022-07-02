Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two killed as Myanmar forces bomb border village

Two killed as Myanmar forces bomb border village

BANGKOK: At least two people were killed and three others wounded when a bomb dropped by a Myanmar fighter jet missed its target and landed in a Karen village just 400 metres from the Thai border late Friday night (July1).

Myanmarmilitary
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 2 July 2022, 06:01PM

A Myanmar fighter jet is spotted crossing into Thailand’s air space over Phop Phra district in Tak on Thursday. Photo: Assawin Pinitwong / Bangkok Post

A Myanmar fighter jet is spotted crossing into Thailand’s air space over Phop Phra district in Tak on Thursday. Photo: Assawin Pinitwong / Bangkok Post

The incident came just a day after a MiG-29 fighter jet strayed into Thai airspace over Pop Phra district of Tak province. The military government of Myanmar apologised and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the incident was “no big deal”.

The attack on Friday night forced almost 100 villagers to flee across the Moei River into Thailand, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Myanmar military reportedly was using the MiG-29 jet to drop one large bomb targeting the Karen military outpost at Thibabo village in Myawaddy town, but the bomb landed in the middle of the village.

The people who were killed and wounded in the attack were having meals in their house at the time. The wounded were sent for treatment at Phop Phra Hospital. The attack took place just 400m from the Thai border, Thai media reported.

Thai PBS and Amarin TV reported that three villagers were killed and three others wounded but this has not been confirmed.

Amarin TV reported that the bomb landed on the house of the head of Thibabo village. The wounded people were taken across the Moei River by boat to seek treatment at the hospital in Phop Phra with permission from Thai authorities.

According to Amarin TV, the dead victims had official documents issued by Thai authorities. One had a Thai ID card, another had a card for highland people and the third person had a 10-year card.

One of the wounded people also had a Thai ID card and another one had a card for highland people. There were no details about the documents held by the third victim.

After the attack, 92 Karen villagers, mostly children and women, fled across the Moei River to seek refuge at Muenruechai Moo 5 village in Phop Phra.

A house in a village on the Thai side of the border was also damaged by shrapnel that landed on its roof. No injuries were reported.

Loud explosions in Myanmar have left residents of two Thai border villages gripped with fear in recent days. Many have been taking shelter in bunkers.

Thai soldiers have been deployed to beef up security along the border.

Fighting between Myanmar soldiers and ethnic Karen rebels around Myawaddy town, opposite Huai Mae Mai Moo 2 and Ban Wao Lay Tai in Phop Phra, continued on Saturday (July 2), the seventh straight day of heavy clashes.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 02 July 2022 - 20:23:21 

Well, so long as the PM doesn't consider it to be an issue that's OK then. No wonder the junta came to him for advice the other year.

Kurt | 02 July 2022 - 19:00:08 

The killed and wounded had/have Thai identity documents.  And Prayut calls this ..'not a big deal'..? Have seen flight track of the MIG. Straight into Thailand, not a 'border mistake', turned around to have a good target approach to fire on the Karen in Myanmar while flying above Thailand. All kind of protest demonstration they handle as being threat National security, but not this...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials blank first tourist arrivals without Thailand Pass
Ukraine leader accuses Russia of ‘terror’ in missile strike that killed 21
Driver killed as fruit truck hits power pole
As bars allowed to trade past midnight, health and inflation worries rise
Former deputy minister gets death penalty
Phuket marks 34 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Endemic decision postponed, Thailand to consider legal casinos, Senate nepotism probe? || July 1
Phuket readies for IMT-GT Ministerial Meeting
Phuket to host regional round of 29th National Skills Competition
China loosens curbs on travel
California passes sweeping law to reduce non-recyclable plastic
Doctor says too early to drop guard
Phuket marks 36 new COVID cases, no deaths
HFM Expands Offering by Adding Physical Stocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid insurance overhaul, Police pay over torture, Patong hotel fall || June 30

 

Phuket community
Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

I nearly took out a ghost riding motorbike this evening. Its hard enough driving the right way in t...(Read More)

Two killed as Myanmar forces bomb border village

Well, so long as the PM doesn't consider it to be an issue that's OK then. No wonder the jun...(Read More)

California passes sweeping law to reduce non-recyclable plastic

As a mega plastic/ocean pollutant, Thailand can make a enormous step forward to follow the Californ...(Read More)

Phuket officials blank first tourist arrivals without Thailand Pass

..."Or not received the vaccination as scheduled'.. Again Thai info gaps, lack of essentia...(Read More)

Two killed as Myanmar forces bomb border village

The killed and wounded had/have Thai identity documents. And Prayut calls this ..'not a big dea...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

"DKK/Wiesel launch derailing hollow writing reactions" Wow Kurt, a sentence made for ages...(Read More)

Driver killed as fruit truck hits power pole

@Kurt So many questions and probably there will never be an answer to those questions.That brings ...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

I would like to complain about.. the complaints re people complaining about people complaining. ...(Read More)

Two men dead after motorbike collision in Pa Khlok

Police have yet to determine about any legal action. Well, salengs/sidecars are illegal in Thailand....(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

@Timothy Did I say driving standards and road fatalities are okay here ? But if you want to call...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
BDO Phuket
Fastship Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 