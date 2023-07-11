333 at the beach
Two killed, 10 injured as elevated road collapses in Bangkok

BANGKOK: Two people died and ten others were injured when an elevated road section under construction collapsed on Luang Phaeng Road in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district last night (July 10).

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 11 July 2023 10:54 AM

The under-construction elevated road segment collapsed onto Luang Phaeng Road in Lat Krabang district yesterday evening (July 10). Photo: Screenshot from Nakon45 Facebook via Bangkok Post

An elevated road segment across Wat Polmanee intersection plunged onto the road below at about 6pm, reports the Bangkok Post.

The 500-metre-long segment is a part of the 2.2-kilometre-long Onnut-Lat Krabang elevated road project ordered by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The collapse site stretched from a Lotus’s Lat Krabang branch to Jorakay Noi police station.

An initial investigation found that a crane that was lifting the four-lane concrete road segment overturned, leaving the section to hurtle down to the ground.

The segment crushed vehicles on the road below, while several steel structures also hit roadside commercial buildings.

Two victims were killed instantly inside their vehicle.

The section of Luang Phaeng Road was closed to traffic, while the accident also caused a blackout in the locality.

JohnC | 11 July 2023 - 11:04:18 

Sadly, nothing surprising here. Unfortunately things like this happen regularly in Thailand because of the lack of any safety concerns or regulations (if any) being followed. A crane does not just overturn, it wasn't big enough for the job at hand or it was not stablised properly before the lift started.

 

