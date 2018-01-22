SURAT THANI: Two Israeli nationals were detained at Don Mueang airport yesterday night and held for questioning about the murder of a compatriot on Koh Samui, in Surat Thani – an attack local media described as a “mob hit”.

Monday 22 January 2018, 12:19PM

From left, suspects Eyal Bokal and Dolev Zuarez are held by Immigration Police at Don Mueang airport. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

Maor Mallil, 34,was slain yesterday afternoon (Jan 21) on a street outside Samui International Hospital which runs parallel to Chaweng Beach.

Police suspect the attack was a mob hit, according to Thai media reports.

The suspects were detained at about 9:30pm by immigration authorities upon their arrival at Don Mueang airport, reports said. The men had travelled from Surat Thani with Thai Lion Air.

Dolev Zuarez, 24, and Eyal Bokal, 26, were held for questioning on suspicion of being involved in the murder of Mr Mallil yesterday afternoon on Koh Samui. They were expected to be handed over to police in Surat Thani today (Jan 22).

The alleged killers’ Honda CRV slammed into the motorcycle Mr Mallil and his girlfriend were riding, knocking them to the ground. It then reversed back into the motorcycle, hitting it again, and a man got out and stabbed Mr Mallil several times.

He was later pronounced dead at at Bangkok-Samui Hospital. His girlfriend was also admitted to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Two motorcyclists, believed to be friends of the victims, tried to help, but were also hit by the Honda car.

The attack was captured by security cameras and triggered a massive manhunt.

The suspects reportedly fled into the woods behind the International School of Tourism. Sketches of the attackers were released and a search was ordered at every pier.

Police found the Honda car abandoned about 3 kilometres away from the scene.

Blood stains and crash scratches were found on the front and the rear of the vehicle, which was being examined by forensic investigators for more evidence. A source close to the investigation said the suspects left Koh Samui on a speedboat to Surat Thani where they boarded a flight to Don Mueang airport.

Maj Gen Apichart Boonsriroj, commander of Surat Thani police, said an initial investigation suggested the victim and his killers had a conflict back in Israel.

He said police had yet to determine if the attackers were linked to any criminal organisation.

