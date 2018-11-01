Two injured in Phuket when motorbike hits dog

PHUKET: A 24-year-old motorbike rider and his passenger were injured this morning when a dog ran in front of them while driving on Thepkasattri Rd in Thalang.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 1 November 2018, 02:18PM

The driver of the motorbike, Nutdanai Taemsinlapachai, 24, sustained a broken right leg while his passenger had injuries to his left leg. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 6am today, Kusoldharm rescue workers stationed in Muang Mai received a call from the Phuket Narenthorn Centre reporting an accident on Thepkasattri Rd close to the Tha Rue Shrine. Kusoldharm and Srisoonthorn rescue workers went to the scene to find the driver of the motorbike, Nutdanai Taemsinlapachai, 24, and his unnamed passenger lying in the road. Rescue workers confirmed that Mr Nutdanai had sustained a broken right leg while his passenger had injuries to his left leg. Witnesses said that Mr Nutdanai was riding the bike from Koh Kaew towards Heroines Monument at high speed when they hit a dog that had run into the road. This caused Mr Nutdanai to lose control of the bike and crash into a tree on the footpath. Mr Nutdanai and his passenger were both taken to Thalang Hospital for further medical treatment.