Two injured in accidents in front of Satree Phuket School within one night

PHUKET: Two road accidents occurred within a span of two hours in front of Satree Phuket School in Phuket Town last night (June 5-6). A man and a woman were hospitalised, and government property was damaged.

accidentstransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 June 2023, 01:59PM

A Honda City sedan crashed into the fence at the Satree Phuket School intersection at 1.40am today (June 6). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two motorcycles collided at the Satree Phuket School intersection at 11.05pm yesterday (June 5). Photo: Wutthipong Preecharat

Around 11.05pm, two motorcycles collided at the intersection in front of Satree Phuket School, prompting first-response medical teams to be called.

An unnamed woman sustained injuries from the collision, as reported by Phuket emergency worker Wutthipong Preecharat on his personal Facebook page.

According to the information from his page, Mr Wutthipong was himself a Satree student in his school early years.

The injured woman received initial treatment at the scene and was subsequently transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further care. No details were provided regarding the severity of her injuries or the condition of the rider on the second motorcycle.

Less than two hours later, at approximately 1.40am, rescue workers were summoned once again to the intersection in front of Satree Phuket School.

This time, the Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation responded to the call and dispatched an ambulance to the location, reports Khao PhuketThe Phuket News’ sister-newspaper in Thai language.

At the intersection, a damaged white Honda City sedan was discovered. The vehicle had slammed into the school fence, toppling a traffic sign and damaging water pipes.

The driver of the Honda City, identified as Supachai Changwang, 23, sustained undisclosed injuries and was taken to Bangkok Hospital Phuket for treatment.

The report by Khao Phuket clearly mentions damage to government property but does not specify any charges against Mr Supachai. Nothing has been reported about police charges following the first accident, though pictures from the scene show police presence.

Kurt | 06 June 2023 - 14:37:05 

Two totally unneeded 'accidents'.
We not read about alcohol- and drugs tests done. No charges?  All local family/friends of RTP? Mediation handling?

 

