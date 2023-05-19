Two injured as pickup slams into parked van

PHUKET: Two people were injured when a pickup truck slammed into a passenger van parked by the side of Thepkrasattri Rd in Baan Lipon, Srisoonthorn, just after midnight last night.

accidentstransportSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 19 May 2023, 01:34PM

Maj Noppadol Tonemanee of the Thalang Police was informed of the accident, on the southbound side of the road near the entrance to the Baan Lipon government housing project (Community 2), at 12:30am.

Police and rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality and the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find a Phuket-registered Isuzu pickup truck with heavy damage to its front.

Its driver, Prakit Chookaowang, 41, from Phatthalung, had suffered a leg injury. His passenger, Naruemon Watphon, 31, from Kalasin, was still stuck in the pickup cab. She too had suffered injuries to her legs.

Rescue workers administered first aid at the scene then transported both to Thalang Hospital.

About 50 metres from the pickup was a white Phuket-registered Toyota passenger van fitted with yellow license with heavy damage to its rear. The side of the van bore a sticker promoting the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary.

From their preliminary investigation, police said that the van was parked by the side of the road, then the pickup truck driver, Mr Prakit, lost control of the vehicle and hit the back of the van.

Police said they were continuing their investigation into the accident.