Two injured as pickup driver swerves to miss dog, hits tree

PHUKET: A man and his female partner suffered injuries after their pickup truck hit a tree on the Thepkrasattri Rd traffic island in Thalang early this morning (Jun 16) after the driver attempted to avoid hitting a dog that had walked out onto the road.

transportaccidentsanimalspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 16 June 2020, 01:44PM

Both the driver and his passnger needed first aid before being taken to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

The pickup appeared to have swerved all the way onto the northbound lanes before serving back onto the traffic island and hitting the tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers called to the scene, near the u-turn in front of Thai Watsadu on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn, at 4:50am.

Rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality were first on the scene to find a white Isuzu pickup truck with heavy damage to its front after it had slammed into a palm tree on the central reservation.

“When I arrived, rescue workers were already starting to transfer the injured to the hospital,” Capt Somnuk Kaewphet of the Thalang Police told The Phuket News.

The driver, Thitiphan Pramaunsil, 39, from Khok Kloi, Takua Thung, Phang Nga Province, had injuries to his chest, back and hips.

His passenger, Saifon Aetdam, 37, had suffered injuries to her forehead and back.

Rescue workers at the scene said both were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Winai Wan-ae, one of the rescue workers at the scene, said that both Mr Thitiphan and Ms Saifon had suffered only “moderate” injuries.

“They both needed first aid before being taken to Thalang Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Capt Somnuk explained that the couple were driving from Phang Nga to pick up shrimp at Rawai when a dog had walked out onto the road in front of them.

Mr Thitiphan tried to avoid the dog, but lost control of the pickup truck.

At the scene, it appeared that the pickup had swerved all the way across the traffic island and onto the northbound lanes, before swerving back onto the traffic island and hitting the tree.

Despite Mr Thitiphan’s efforts, the pickup truck had hit the dog, which died at the scene, Capt Somnuk confirmed.

Capt Somnuk said he had yet to determine whether charges were to be pressed over the accident.

“We are still investigating the accident and need to obtain statements from both the injured people before we can decide whether any charges will be pending,” he said.

Additional reporting by Khunanya Wanchanwet