BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two injured as pickup driver swerves to miss dog, hits tree

Two injured as pickup driver swerves to miss dog, hits tree

PHUKET: A man and his female partner suffered injuries after their pickup truck hit a tree on the Thepkrasattri Rd traffic island in Thalang early this morning (Jun 16) after the driver attempted to avoid hitting a dog that had walked out onto the road.

transportaccidentsanimalspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 16 June 2020, 01:44PM

The pickup appeared to have swerved all the way onto the northbound lanes before serving back onto the traffic island and hitting the tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup appeared to have swerved all the way onto the northbound lanes before serving back onto the traffic island and hitting the tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup appeared to have swerved all the way onto the northbound lanes before serving back onto the traffic island and hitting the tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup appeared to have swerved all the way onto the northbound lanes before serving back onto the traffic island and hitting the tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup appeared to have swerved all the way onto the northbound lanes before serving back onto the traffic island and hitting the tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup appeared to have swerved all the way onto the northbound lanes before serving back onto the traffic island and hitting the tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Both the driver and his passnger needed first aid before being taken to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

Both the driver and his passnger needed first aid before being taken to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

Both the driver and his passnger needed first aid before being taken to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

Both the driver and his passnger needed first aid before being taken to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

Both the driver and his passnger needed first aid before being taken to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

Both the driver and his passnger needed first aid before being taken to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

« »

Police and rescue workers called to the scene, near the u-turn in front of Thai Watsadu on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn, at 4:50am.

Rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality were first on the scene to find a white Isuzu pickup truck with heavy damage to its front after it had slammed into a palm tree on the central reservation.

“When I arrived, rescue workers were already starting to transfer the injured to the hospital,” Capt Somnuk Kaewphet of the Thalang Police told The Phuket News.

The driver, Thitiphan Pramaunsil, 39, from Khok Kloi, Takua Thung, Phang Nga Province, had injuries to his chest, back and hips.

His passenger, Saifon Aetdam, 37, had suffered injuries to her forehead and back.

Rescue workers at the scene said both were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

 

Winai Wan-ae, one of the rescue workers at the scene, said that both Mr Thitiphan and Ms Saifon had suffered only “moderate” injuries.

 

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“They both needed first aid before being taken to Thalang Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

 

Capt Somnuk explained that the couple were driving from Phang Nga to pick up shrimp at Rawai when a dog had walked out onto the road in front of them.

Mr Thitiphan tried to avoid the dog, but lost control of the pickup truck.

At the scene, it appeared that the pickup had swerved all the way across the traffic island and onto the northbound lanes, before swerving back onto the traffic island and hitting the tree.

Despite Mr Thitiphan’s efforts, the pickup truck had hit the dog, which died at the scene, Capt Somnuk confirmed.

Capt Somnuk said he had yet to determine whether charges were to be pressed over the accident.

“We are still investigating the accident and need to obtain statements from both the injured people before we can decide whether any charges will be pending,” he said.

Additional reporting by Khunanya Wanchanwet

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Napa-1 satellite finally readies for launch
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 16
OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?
Europe reopens borders but China battles new virus outbreak
THAI tries to soothe anxious customers
Business first, tourists later, say air chiefs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The plan to bring foreigners back to Thailand! Curfew lifted! Phuket Airport reopens? || June 15
Foreigners in Phuket now allowed to travel on interprovincial buses
Phuket police take a break on last night of curfew
Phuket Hotels Association, Hotel Resilient to launch COVID-READY Certification in Phuket
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 15
Phuket hotels, restaurants may now sell alcohol
Coronavirus ate local poll budget, claims Wissanu
Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 14

 

Phuket community
OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

I'm convinced the early and consistent wearing of masks made all the difference. ...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

Its not about if its the flue or not the flue Pascale, it is about the fact that Thai authorities ar...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

@K Who would like to buy a ticket from you ? Better to just put the dummy copy of you on a bar st...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

@LALALA Why are you concerned about their testing ? Isn't it you who never gets tired about ca...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

I'm sure the "security authorities" would prefer to see no foreigners at all, but this...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

'For almost two decades, the industry has been providing employment for one in 10 of all workers...(Read More)

Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 15

@Thorfinger Because it's the law currently I believe. Why just can't you comply? Or do you t...(Read More)

Phuket police take a break on last night of curfew

Mr Thongchai is surprised by the lack of common sense. Did he really expect that from people in this...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

An article full of slime... Thai authorities have done a fantastic job to contain the Virus...LOL......(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

@P. I am willing to sit dressed like that in the ticket booth, and minus 33% commission hand over da...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 