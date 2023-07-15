333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Two injured as pickup driver ‘asleep at wheel’

Two injured as pickup driver ‘asleep at wheel’

PHUKET: Two men were injured after the pickup they were travelling in went off-road in Pa Khlok early this morning (July 15).

transportaccidentsSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 15 July 2023 10:18 AM

Lt Col Yuthaphon Wattasate of the Thalang Police said officers were informed of the accident at about 2:30am.

Officers arrived at the scene, near the 7-Eleven store in Baan Promphan, Moo 1, Pa Khlok on the Heroines Monument - Pa Khlok Road (Route 4027), to find the white Bangkok-registered Toyota Hilux Revo in a drainage ditch beside the road.

The pickup had suffered damage to its front and left side.

Local residents had already helped one of the two men out of the vehicle to safety, but the other man remained trapped inside the cab.

Rescue workers administered first aid before transporting the two men to Thalang Hospital.

Police reported that the driver was Tharanan Kongkaphan, 30, and his passenger was Ariyathat Chinthang, 31.

Police said they found signs of braking on the road, leading them to believe Tharanan fell asleep at the wheel, resulting in the accident.

Officers made no mention of tests for alcohol or any use of any other substances, but said the vehicles was to be impounded at Thalang Polcie Station before “proceeding with the law”.

