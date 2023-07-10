333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Two injured as motorbike plunges off back road on Patong Hill

PHUKET: Rescue workers took about one hour to safely recover a man and a woman who had plunged off the side of Patong Hill back road on a motorbike earlier today (July 10).

patongtransportSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 10 July 2023 06:35 PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Phairat Jitrapirom of the Patong Police said officers were informed of the accident at about 2pm.

The couple were riding a Honda Click 125 motorcycle when they plunged down the steep slope on the road behind the Tiger Temple, located at the top of the hill. The road connects to 50 Year Rd in Kathu below.

Rescue workers from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation soon arrived along with a medical team from Patong Hospital and officers from Patong Municipality’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division.

Meanwhile, officers from the Traffic Police, Kathu Police and Patong Police all helped to coordinate traffic at the site.

Tens of metres below the road was the motorbike pinned against a tree. 

The couple were identified as Wuttisak Puttisarn, 36, a resident of Moo 1, Chalong, and his female companion Siyangrak Pimbook, a resident of Moo 6, Kathu.

Mr Wuttisak suffered a broken rib, while Ms Siyangrak suffered a head injury.

Both were administered first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital.

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri said there had been many accidents on the road, which has sharp curves and no guardrails to prevent vehicles from plunging over the side.

Patong Municipality had previously asked the relevant agencies to fix the road, and make improvements to make it safer.

A budget request has been submitted to improve the road, he added, noting that the budget request was still awaiting approval.

