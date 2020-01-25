THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two Indonesian trawlers caught off Phangnga

Two Indonesian trawlers caught off Phangnga

PHANGNGA: Two Indonesian trawlers have been seized and 33 crewmen and two skippers arrested for illegally fishing in Thai waters off this southern province.

marinenatural-resourcescrime
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 January 2020, 03:04PM

Crewmen and skippers on board two Indonesian fishing trawlers are detained for fishing illegally in Thai waters off Phangnga province on Tuesday (Jan 21) morning. Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Crewmen and skippers on board two Indonesian fishing trawlers are detained for fishing illegally in Thai waters off Phangnga province on Tuesday (Jan 21) morning. Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Naval officers from HTMS Narathiwat, an offshore patrol ship, spotted the two trawlers fishing illegally about 130 nautical miles off the Phangnga coast on Tuesday (Jan 21) morning, 3rd Naval Area Command chief Vice Adm Choengchai Chomchoengphaet said yesterday (Jan 24).

The patrol team seized the two trawlers - Perkasa Mahera and Voltu 3 - and arrested all 33 crewmen and the two skippers on board, said Vice Adm Choengchai.

Mr Nunir was the skipper of Perkasa Mahera trawler with 29 crew members, and Mr Muhammadnasir was the skipper of Voltu 3 trawler with 4 crewmembers. Fishing equipment and 150kg of fish were seized.

The patrol team handed over the skippers and the crew members to Thai Muang police station for legal action.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Anti-drugs chief apologises for selling car with ya ba inside
Four injured in Patong Hill car collision
Three more cases of suspected coronavirus under observation in Phuket
Discovery of fifth case in Thailand ‘shows screening effective’
Prayut warns ‘Big Joke’ to behave
China virus death toll jumps to 41, nearly 1,300 infected, Australia reports first case
Half-kilo of ‘ice’, more than 3,000 meth pills seized in drug arrests
Prosecutors drop ‘Billy’ murder charges against park officials
Three suffer smoke inhalation in Phuket condo fire
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: BKK marathon vs air pollution! Legalising kratom? Caught after 30 years! || January 24
Turtle tracks at Koh Phra Thong spur hopes of new nest
After 30 years in Phuket, Cambodian man arrested with fake Thai ID card
Couple killed, motorbike torn apart in single-vehicle accident
Kratom set to be legalised in parts of the country
China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: govt

 

Phuket community
Three more cases of suspected coronavirus under observation in Phuket

Wuhan cancelled flights, there is locking down on 32 million people, and Phuket airport Chief takes ...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

DeK, there is not such thing as a safe place away from Coronavirus. It is spreading all over the wor...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

@K. Good to hear you are in a different time zone now and therefore in a save zone far away from the...(Read More)

Prayut warns ‘Big Joke’ to behave

It seems that 'Big Joke' had a point, complaining about government officials far to much ove...(Read More)

Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak

"I am presently in different time zone.." Yes,sure you are !...(Read More)

Highways Department targets slow drivers

When car and trucks are parked on the road in the left lane the road is effectively a one-lane road....(Read More)

After 30 years in Phuket, Cambodian man arrested with fake Thai ID card

Hope they let the poor guy stay. Ambition, risk-taking, and law-abiding hard work for those born int...(Read More)

China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: govt

China now locks down on at least 30 million people. There are already hospitals turning away corona...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

@Tomothy Yes, I just use the scroll bar to avoid all posts by K. Easy....(Read More)

China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: govt

Last news: In Hong Kong 3 death, about 190 in hospitals. Coronavirus spread rapidly. Present medical...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 