Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two in custody in Tour de France doping probe

Two in custody in Tour de France doping probe

CYCLING: French police detained two people yesterday (Sept 21) as part of an investigation into suspected doping at this year’s Tour de France in the Arkea-Samsic team, prosecutors announced.

Cycling
By AFP

Tuesday 22 September 2020, 09:38AM

The probe is the first significant one in several years for the repeatedly scandal-hit tour which wrapped up on Sunday (Sept 20) in Paris with a victory for 21-year-old Tadej Pogacar. Photo: AFP

The probe is the first significant one in several years for the repeatedly scandal-hit tour which wrapped up on Sunday (Sept 20) in Paris with a victory for 21-year-old Tadej Pogacar. Photo: AFP

The probe is the first significant one in several years for the repeatedly scandal-hit tour which wrapped up on Sunday in Paris with a victory for 21-year-old Tadej Pogacar, who became the youngest winner in more than a century.

In a statement, prosecutor Dominique Laurens in the southern city of Marseille said that an investigation was being carried out into a “small part” of Arkea-Samsic, without specifying who had been placed in custody.

Laurens added that the two people had “many health products including drugs in their personal belongings, but also and above all a method that can be qualified as doping”.

The general manager of the French team, Emmanuel Hubert, told AFP he was supporting his riders.

But if it turned out that at the end of the current investigation, elements came to confirm the truth of doping practices, the team would immediately dissociate itself from such acts and would take the necessary measures without delay,” he said.

A source familiar with the matter told AFP that the searches had targeted several riders including Colombia’s Dayer Quintana, brother of team leader and former Giro d’Italia winner Nairo Quintana, as well as members of the medical team.

French daily Le Parisien reported that the two in custody were a doctor and physiotherapist.

Team not targeted ‘directly’

The probe will come as a huge disappointment to organisers just a day after positive headlines about the against-the-odds organisation of the race and the last-minute drama that saw Pogacar seize victory on his first Tour de France.

UWC Thailand

Many had predicted the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent the riders making it the 3,400 kilometres from the Mediterranean city of Nice to the French capital.

Arkea-Samsic team manager Hubert said the probe only involved “a very limited number of riders, as well as their close entourage who are not employed by the team.”

He added that the investigation “does not target the team or its staff directly.”

According to the prosecutor, the investigation is focused on the prescription of a substance or banned method for athletes, as well as help and encouragement in the use of that substance or method.

The charges can lead to up to five years in prison and a 75,000-euro (B2.7 million) fine.

Arkea-Samsic leader Nairo Quintana finished the Tour in 17th place, more than an hour behind the winner Pogacar. Quintana’s teammate Warren Barguil finished in 14th place, 31 minutes from Pogacar.

The Tour de France has suffered repeated scandals over the years.

One of the biggest occurred in 1998 when customs officials stopped a vehicle laden with doping products, leading the Festina team to be thrown off the race as the peloton staggered into Paris.

US star rider Lance Armstrong, who won from 1999-2005, caused further outrage and disappointment for fans by admitting to doping. He was eventually stripped of his seven Tour de France titles.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

DeChambeau wins US Open to capture first major victory
Has technology in football gone a step too VAR?
Gareth looking to Bale out Spurs
Reed seizes US Open lead with closing birdie at Winged Foot
Phuket’s ‘Crazy Viking’ makes ONE Championship debut
Disabaled Sailing Thailand to host ‘Boat Splash’ off Phuket
Local horse riding school helping forgotten kids
Australia beat England in thriller to clinch ODI series
SAT-Phuket Sports World Invitation 2020 confirmed
Alex Albon has been a man under pressure in 2020.
Phuket Hospitality Challenge Charity Golf Tournament Confirmed
Badminton’s Thomas and Uber Cup postponed after coronavirus pull-outs
Five things we learned from the Premier League’s return
Hamilton wins 90th race, Albon third in terrific Tuscany
Salah hat-trick saves Liverpool as Premier League returns

 

Phuket community
UK exempts Thais from quarantine

"Kurt didn't deny any long over stay" R2 ,It's about long "stop over"...(Read More)

Scandinavians eye long stays in Phuket under new visa

Scandinavians have given up Phuket many years ago. They touch down Phuket airport and go to sea sid...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

I was there on the 18th at 9:15, Had all the paperwork. I was done and left at 9:50. There were 5...(Read More)

Scandinavians eye long stays in Phuket under new visa

How can they let Swedes in ?Sweden still have around 200 - 250 Covid 19 case per day. I another art...(Read More)

Tourists face arrest, jail for overstaying

Nasa 12 ,what stands S for ? Land Of I understand but S ? I hope not what I think!!! Horst...(Read More)

UK exempts Thais from quarantine

DeKaaskopp, not sure what you are on about, Kurt didn't deny any long over stay... so, just what...(Read More)

Activists end rally after submitting demands

"DeKaaskopp | 21 September 2020 - 00:36:19 "Times of army interference are over" ...(Read More)

Tourists face arrest, jail for overstaying

Yep fair call. Tourists have known for a long time about visa renewals. Also some embassys are offer...(Read More)

Tourists face arrest, jail for overstaying

tourist being arrested for overstay, bet those headlines will have tourists flocking back, how dumb ...(Read More)

UK exempts Thais from quarantine

Kurt, Emirates from Bangkok to London 1,10 hr. stopover,return 2,10 hrs. Qatar A. Bangkok to Londo...(Read More)

 

Kvik Phuket
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket

 