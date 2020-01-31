THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two held for sharing fake news on coronavirus

Two held for sharing fake news on coronavirus

THAILAND: Two people were arrested yesterday in a crackdown on misleading information being posted on social media in relation to the new coronavirus, Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said.

crimepolicetechnology
By Bangkok Post

Friday 31 January 2020, 10:53AM

The anti-fake news centre is set up at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to monitor social media. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

The anti-fake news centre is set up at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to monitor social media. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

He said officials from the DES Ministry and the Royal Thai Police’s Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) obtained court warrants to search 15 locations and found six suspected cases related to fake news that have been causing fear and confusion.

Of the six suspects, two were charged under the 2017 Computer Crime Act’s Section 14 (2), he said. The charges were in relation to a false report about infections in Pattaya and an edited video clip of a Chinese man collapsing.

Section 14 (2) concerns the “uploading of false information into the computer system, which is bound to damage national security and cause public disorder.”

The authorities did not disclose the names of the pair arrested yesterday.

Mr Buddhipongse said the other four suspects were only given a stern warning because they did not have any malicious intent. As for another nine cases, a special task force is working on locating them because they had provided false locations.

The minister said the Anti Fake News Centre, supervised by the DES Ministry, has received 7,587 items of suspected fake news from Saturday (Jan 25) to Wednesday (Jan 29).

Most of them involved fake patients, the alleged scrapping of thermal screening at airports, allegations of the number of infections being covered up and claims that some products can kill the virus.

Thai Residential

To counter the spread of fake news, he said the ministry was working with health authorities to produce easy-to-understand infographics for public distribution.

“When it comes to health, people will believe and share anything,” he said, urging people to check facts before they forward any content.

He also said that the Public Health Ministry has been transparent with information and is continuing to step up surveillance to prevent the spread of the virus.

The DES ministry’s anti-fake news centre, which was launched on Nov 1, intends to speed up detection and is also looking into the misuse of social-media platforms to deceive people.

These developments come after Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana on Wednesday lambasted false reports online about people in Phuket being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus (see full story here).

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Local election date still not confirmed but PEC told to start planning
Anutin urges Chinese visa chop, health of Thais ‘most important priority’
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Three new tourists in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan virus under observation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coronavirus vaccine could take a year? Patong Beach goers checked! || January 30
Stranded in Wuhan: foreigners raise call for help in virus epicentre
Electricity outage to hit Kata-Karon
Soi Dog urges against Krabi mass stray roundup after American boy, 7, attacked
Chinese coronavirus affecting Phuket tourism
Australia heatwave renews bushfire worries
Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach
Euro MPs set seal on Brexit in emotional vote
China virus death toll rises to 170, WHO calls world to action
B178m for extra sleeping levels in crowded prison cells
Doctor debunks viral post claiming Wuhan coronavirus death at Phuket airport

 

Phuket community
Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Singapore confirmed having now 13 coronavirus patients....(Read More)

China virus death toll rises to 170, WHO calls world to action

@ Foot, admitting failing will happen ame way just as Phuket Governor not admits Phuket has a water...(Read More)

Soi Dog urges against Krabi mass stray roundup after American boy, 7, attacked

...This is a weak argument. Face the truth; dogs are NOT an endangered species. Stray dogs in shelte...(Read More)

Soi Dog urges against Krabi mass stray roundup after American boy, 7, attacked

The 90% reduction figure is untrue and ludicrous. Stray dogs are treated more humanely than the thou...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

I noticed at my local beach and on a tour boat this week that masks and snorkels where being hired. ...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

Can only wait for Jor, Dek, and their bedmates, to agree that there is no shortage, it will make gre...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

"No water shortage" I think there are only a very few, some who comment here, who might be...(Read More)

Thais in Wuhan living under shadow of deadly virus

Thai not yet picked up by plane, as other nations have done/do? I start to think that the Governme...(Read More)

Coronavirus outbreak possible in major tourist centres

Possible???? Better say: Sure on Phuket. The weekly many thousands cruise vessel passengers/crew,...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

International Press + CNN: Cruise vessel Costa Meralda met 7000 passengers/crew being held/docked in...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 