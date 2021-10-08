Two foreigners held for ATM fraud

BANGKOK: Two foreign men have been arrested for allegedly using fake electronic cards to withdraw money from bank accounts belonging to people in Bangkok and Hua Hin.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 8 October 2021, 06:22PM

An immigration police officer points to a monitor showing the arrest of two ATM fraud suspects and details of the case at a briefing in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

Investigators from the Immigration Bureau arrested Iacob Corne, 39, of Romania, and Gim Teck We, 33, a Malaysian national, at a hotel in Hua Hin, the beach resort town in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Seized from them were hundreds of fake electronic cards, six bank passbooks and mobile phones, report the Bangkok Post. The arrests were made after police, working with Kasikornbank, found that money had been withdrawn from the accounts of many people, Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said at a briefing on Friday (Oct 8). Investigators discovered that skimming devices, which can capture data from cards inserted into an ATM, had been installed on bank machines at various locations in Bangkok and Hua Hin, he said. During questioning, police said, the suspects confessed to having committed the thefts for over three months, mostly in tourist areas by installing skimmers on ATMs in the morning and withdrawing money at night. The initial investigation found many victims lost several million baht to the duo, said Maj Gen Archayon.