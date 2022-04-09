tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two European divers rescued after disappearing in Malaysia

Two European divers rescued after disappearing in Malaysia

MALAYSIA: A British man and French teenager were rescued Saturday (Apr 9) three days after going missing while diving in Malaysia, police said, as hopes faded for the man’s son who is still unaccounted for.

Saturday 9 April 2022, 05:18PM

Malaysian police official Cyril Edward shows pictures of two rescued divers: French national Alexia Alexandra Molina (R) and Briton Adrian Peter Chesters. Photo: Mohd Rasfan / AFP

Malaysian police official Cyril Edward shows pictures of two rescued divers: French national Alexia Alexandra Molina (R) and Briton Adrian Peter Chesters. Photo: Mohd Rasfan / AFP

The trio and their instructor got into trouble Wednesday after they surfaced from a dive near a southern island but could not find their boat.

The Briton, 46-year-old Adrian Chesters, and Frenchwoman Alexia Molina, 18, were discovered by fishermen in the waters of neighboring Indonesia, picked up by marine police and taken back to Malaysia.

They were found about 30 kilometers north of Indonesia’s Bintan Island ‒ having drifted some 130km from where they had been diving.

The pair have been admitted to a Malaysian hospital in a stable condition, said local police chief Cyril Edward Nuing in the coastal town of Mersing, the base for search operations.

The instructor, Norwegian woman Kristine Grodem, had already been rescued on Thursday in waters off southern Malaysia.

Chesters’s son, 14-year-old Nathen, who holds Dutch citizenship, remains missing and officials believe he has drifted into Indonesian waters.

There is a “high possibility that he is not in Malaysian waters, based on the flow of the current and the time and place where these two [Peters and Molina] were found,” said Nuing.

“We decided to stop the search and rescue in Malaysian waters and we have informed Indonesian parties to continue [it].”

Malaysian authorities remain on standby in case they need to resume the hunt, he added.

In recent days, Malaysia had deployed helicopters, a plane, boats, divers and jet skiers to hunt over a large area.

Authorities did not give details on how the rescued trio survived a long period drifting at sea, and said they have not yet been questioned in detail about their ordeal.

AXA Insurance PCL

Previously, officials had expressed hope the divers would be found alive as they had substantial experience and were well equipped, including with a diving buoy.

They also said that light rains in recent days might help the divers survive by providing drinking water.

On Thursday, the French teen’s mother Esther Molina said from Mersing that the family were “hoping for the best. She’s a strong girl, she’ll kick ass.”

Grodem had been instructing the divers close to a small island, Tokong Sanggol, about 15km off Malaysia’s southeast coast, when the accident happened.

After a dive lasting about 40 minutes, they surfaced but could not find their boat. They drifted together in strong currents, but ended up getting separated.

The captain of the boat who took them to the dive site has been arrested after testing positive for drugs.

The area where the accident happened is popular with foreign and domestic visitors ‒ resorts dot the coast and the islands.

Diving accidents, while rare, do occasionally happen in Malaysia.

In 2013, a British tourist died when she was struck by a passing boat’s propeller while diving off resort islands in the South China Sea.

The tropical Southeast Asian nation’s borders reopened to foreign tourists on Apr 1 after a two-year coronavirus closure, and thousands of visitors have arrived.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vachira suspends walk-in jabs until after Songkran
Nok Air, AirAsia launch direct flights to Phuket from Isan, Singapore
Phuket police launch Songkran crime blitz, ready for Seven Days road safety campaign
52 dead in station bombing as civilians flee eastern Ukraine
Funding approved to help cover reduced Social Security contributions
Phuket marks 191 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuketians helping displaced Ukrainians
CCSA approves ‘in principle’ axing PCR tests for tourist arrivals
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reconsidering travel restrictions after Songkran, Mom pimps daughter || April 8
Homeless woman, 55, found taking refuge under pickup truck in Patong
Phuket officials promote Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status as a means to see Russian tourists return
Phuket luxury hotel peeping tom arrested, released
The SIS Kata, Bangkok Hospital Phuket launch ‘Prestige Wellness’ program
Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes
TCC urges reduced land tax collection

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials promote Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status as a means to see Russian tourists return

Russia's 'Sputnik' vaccine has as dismal an efficacy as Sinopharm's AND Russians are...(Read More)

Phuket police launch Songkran crime blitz, ready for Seven Days road safety campaign

Blablabla same same eeeevery year. ...(Read More)

Phuket police launch Songkran crime blitz, ready for Seven Days road safety campaign

Police 'promise' to do their job one week a year- classic....(Read More)

Phuket police launch Songkran crime blitz, ready for Seven Days road safety campaign

Yes, the annual nonsense safety campaign, including all the tent on line sitting 'birds', ea...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status as a means to see Russian tourists return

@Nasa12 Obviously living in a communist ruled country ( I strongly doubt you even can define &quo...(Read More)

Phuket luxury hotel peeping tom arrested, released

He was charged and released. So what ? Should they keep him in jail for being a "peeping Tom&qu...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status as a means to see Russian tourists return

I can say lot of thai people won't be nice to any russian torism so better do not come here to m...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status as a means to see Russian tourists return

No thank you...the words arrogant, entitled and selfish come to mind...(Read More)

Phuket luxury hotel peeping tom arrested, released

Bla bla of a thai general, focussing on the tourist, deviating attention from the Thai criminal ( cl...(Read More)

West ramps up sanctions as Russia threatens Ukraine’s east

What more evidence Thai Government needs to join the countries who sanction Russia now. Even Austral...(Read More)

 

EPL predictions
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket

 