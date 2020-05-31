Two dead as truck hits power pole

PHUKET: Two people died when a crane truck slammed into a roadside power pole while descending Karon Hill towards Chalong late yesterday afternoon (May 30).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 31 May 2020, 10:58AM

Myanmar national Hlaing Myo Win, 28, died after he was struck by a felled power pole while riding a motorbike up the hill in the opposite direction. Photo: Eakkapopo Thongtub

Two other power poles were brought down across the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The cab of the truck was crushed by the impact. Photo: Karon Police

The accident, near where Soi Suksan 1 joins Patak Rd as it crosses the hills between Chalong Circle and Kata, occurred at about 4:50pm, said Karon Police Deputy Superintendent Lt Col Pratuang Pholmana.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the truck cab crushed by the power pole, which itself had been broken and brought down across the four-lane divided road.

The truck driver, Thanaphon Prachit, 31, from Chaiyaphum, died in the impact. His body was recovered from the truck cab and taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Lt Col Pratuang explained.

Two other power poles were also brought down as the downed power cables pulled them across the road.

Myanmar national Hlaing Myo Win, 28, who was riding a motorbike up the hill in the opposite direction on the far side of the road from where the truck hit the power pole, was struck by one of the felled power poles.

He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Chalong Hospital, but was pronounced dead at the hospital, Lt Col Pratuang said.

Mr Hlaing’s body was also taken to the morgue at Vachira Phuket Hospital, Lt Col Pratuang said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident, he added.

The downed power poles prevented traffic from passing the accident scene for hours. The road reopened to normal traffic flow by about 8:30pm, Lt Col Pratuang said.