Two dead as motorbike slams power pole on Phuket’s bypass road

PHUKET: Two people were killed when the motorbike they were riding slammed into a power pole along the bypass road early this morning (Sept 26).

accidents transport death police
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 26 September 2018, 11:09AM

The accident occurred on the bypass road before dawn this morning (Sept 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket City Police were called to the scene at 5:45am.

Lt Col Somkid Onjan and other officers from the Phuket City Police arrived with rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation to find a heavily damaged black Phuket-registered Yamaha motorbike on the road.

Nearby were the bodies of Wan Taplaw, 42, and Mipra Tabe-er, 36, both from Chiang Mai.

Mr Wan had suffered extensive head trauma, as had Ms Mipra. Their bodies were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

It was not reported whether the couple were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Police reported that Mr Wan was driving the motorbike southbound and had drifted onto the sloping shoulder of the road, causing him to lose control of the motorbike and hit the power pole.

However, police reported that they would check CCTV for more details.

 

 

Foot | 26 September 2018 - 14:16:54 

"...It was not reported whether the couple were wearing helmets at the time of the accident..."
The helmets that most do wear are completely useless in preventing serious head trauma.  They're cheap and ill-fitting.  That's why they're called "brain buckets" in the U.S.
A quality helmet, while it's still no guarantee, costs B10,000 or more.  Too expensive for ...

