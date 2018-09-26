Phuket City Police were called to the scene at 5:45am.
Lt Col Somkid Onjan and other officers from the Phuket City Police arrived with rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation to find a heavily damaged black Phuket-registered Yamaha motorbike on the road.
Nearby were the bodies of Wan Taplaw, 42, and Mipra Tabe-er, 36, both from Chiang Mai.
Mr Wan had suffered extensive head trauma, as had Ms Mipra. Their bodies were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.
It was not reported whether the couple were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.
Police reported that Mr Wan was driving the motorbike southbound and had drifted onto the sloping shoulder of the road, causing him to lose control of the motorbike and hit the power pole.
However, police reported that they would check CCTV for more details.
