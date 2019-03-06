THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Two dead as motorbike hits wall

PHUKET: Two young Thai men, one 18 and the other 20 years old, died early this morning (Mar 6) after the motorbike they were riding on struck a wall on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang.

Wednesday 6 March 2019, 03:05PM

Police and rescue workers at the scene early this morning (Mar 6). Photo: Eakapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was notified of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound opposite Wat Muang Mai, at 3:10am.

Arriving at the scene police officers and rescue workers found a Phuket-registered Honda Wave slammed into a small wall adjacent to the front gate of a private home.

The headlight and plastic fairing on the front of the motorbike had been obliterated by the impact.

Mutadee Kahapana, 18, identified by police as the motorbike driver, and his passenger Abusanma Luakpol, 20, both from Moo 2 Cherng Talay, were both dead at the scene.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Witnesses at a convenience store about 500 metres before the accident told police that they saw the two men pass by on the motorbike, Capt Kraisorn noted in his report.

“Witnesses said that Mr Mutadee was driving very fast and the motorbike exhaust was very noisy,” he said.

“Mr Mutadee lost control of the motorbike on a curve and hit the wall,” he added.

Capt Kraisorn deemed the accident to be the result of reckless driving.

 

 

