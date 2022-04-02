tengoku
Two COVID-hit insurers closed

BUSINESS: The Finance Ministry has revoked the business licences of Southeast Insurance and Thai Insurance, effective as of yesterday (Apr 1), after the two companies were declared financially incapable of paying outstanding claims, according to the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC).

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 2 April 2022, 04:13PM

Policyholders who have not received compensation from their insurers gather at the Office of the Insurance Commission to file complaints in mid-March. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

After the closure, the OIC and the General Insurance Fund will be responsible for compensation payments of outstanding claims for the two companies, said Suttipol Taweechaikarn, secretary-general of the OIC.

He said that after the regulator ordered both companies to temporarily suspend issuing new policies and had a discussion with a shareholders’ representative and related groups, it was informed that the shareholders would not provide any additional financial support to the two companies, reports the Bangkok Post.

The two companies were operating under the umbrella of Thai Group Holdings (TGH), part of the diversified business empire of billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the country’s third-richest person with a net worth of US$12.7 billion (B426bn), according to Forbes magazine.

Without any additional capital injection, the companies would be unable to pay compensation on time and record claim payments as required by law. This means they are subject to licence revocation to protect the benefits of policyholders, said Mr Suttipol.

After revocation, only holders of COVID insurance policies with lump-sum payments will be affected because policyholders of other insurance products have already been transferred to other insurers.

In this regard, the OIC has set up advisory centres to receive complaints and facilitate debt repayment requests.

The OIC will provide support personnel to help receive debt repayment applications both at OIC headquarters and other provincial OIC offices, said Mr Suttipol.

Thai Residential

He said customers of both companies can bring documentary evidence to the commission and file for a claim. After receiving a request, the OIC will pay for claims using reserves from the General Insurance Fund, according to the regulator.

The OIC said the closure of the two insurers will have a limited effect on the industry as a whole, and confirmed that the sector remains financially stable. In addition, the OIC has asked the Economic Crime Suppression Division to audit the financial activities of all executives related to the two companies, Mr Suttipol said.

In 2021, two non-life insurers - Asia Insurance and The One Insurance - were forced to close because of liquidity trouble induced by losses from Covid claims, which spiked during the third wave of the pandemic.

Southeast Insurance and its sister company, Thai Insurance, subsequently faced liquidity problems and filed a request to cancel all of their remaining COVID policies offering lump-sum payments.

The OIC rejected the request, stating arbitrary cancellation of policies is against the law and the companies must comply with the conditions stated in the policies they offered to the public.

Protests against the two companies whose licenses were revoked yesterday were witnessed in Phuket on Mar 28 when 30 people gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall to demand action be taken over the companies refusing to pay out COVID-19 coverage claims. In total, 831 people in Phuket have been affected by the defaulted payouts, amounting to B98 million.

-Additional reporting by The Phuket News

Phuket community
Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine

I am a big fan of SDF, but I must say, a $250K USD gift is pretty staggering. The Thai gov't cou...(Read More)

Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine

The woman and her 2 children killed in a blast that made the papers all over was carrying two Yorkie...(Read More)

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

Mr Suksan said,"Conducted training, providing knowledge and etc. in perfomance of supplies"...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists come into effect

I told potential european Thailand travelers not to trust the Thai 'plans' to downgrade the ...(Read More)

Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine

Where is the US$250,000 Phuket Soi Dog foundation is providing abroad coming from? Did we not read ...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists come into effect

Correction: Lowered to max US$ 20,000 pay out....(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists come into effect

Thai Test & Go-, SandBox-, and Happy Quarantine schemes! Wow! Now great developed semi tourist a...(Read More)

Police warning on April Fool’s Day pranks

It’s illegal to have fun in LOS. ...(Read More)

Police probe into deadly rafting accident continues

Should be interesting and see what equipment they provide to these tourists, such as what type of he...(Read More)

Police warning on April Fool’s Day pranks

Again a childish nonsense "please, see me in the news" of RTP officer. Why was he not reac...(Read More)

 

