The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two COVID deaths, 1,547 new cases

Two COVID deaths, 1,547 new cases

THAILAND: Two more deaths and 1,547 new COVID-19 cases were reported nationally today (Apr 17), bringing the totals to 99 fatalities and 40,585 cases.

CoronavirusCOVID-19death
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 17 April 2021, 02:07PM

A man cleans a train carriage at Hua Lamphong railway station yesterday (Apr 16). Songkran travellers are returning from the provinces to Bangkok after the long holiday officially ended on Thursday. Photo: Apichart Jinakul.

A man cleans a train carriage at Hua Lamphong railway station yesterday (Apr 16). Songkran travellers are returning from the provinces to Bangkok after the long holiday officially ended on Thursday. Photo: Apichart Jinakul.

The daily increase of new cases fell slightly short of a record set yesterday, at 1,582.

Two COVID-19 patients in Pathum Thani and Tak died on Thursday and Friday, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said during the daily briefing today.

The man in Tak, 38, was a programmer who had obesity. He had contracted the disease from a previously confirmed case at the Thong Lor pub cluster in Bangkok.

On April 3, he had a cough, itchy throat and muscle pains. He tested positive the next day. By April 11, his condition worsened and he had to rely on a ventilator. He died yesterday.

The second case was a 51-year-old man who worked as a company employee in Pathum Thani. He had existing conditions - heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure - and had been in contact with a previously confirmed case.

Last Saturday, he had a fever, a sore throat and phlegm with blood and tested positive on Monday. He was hooked up to a ventilator two days later but his condition became worse and he died on Thursday.

Dr Taweesilp said the number of cases had exceeded 10,000 in one week and the disease had spread to Bangkok and all 76 provinces.

Phuket Property

Of the local infections, 1,316 were confirmed at hospitals and 228 detected in mass testing.

The provinces which reported the most cases on Friday were: Bangkok (279), Chiang Mai (140), Chon Buri (99), Prachuap Khiri Khan (58), Lamphun (45), Samut Sakhon (37), Udon Thani (30), Samut Prakan (27), Pathum Thani (26) and Phitsanulok (25).

Those with only one case each yesterday were Tak, Loei, Samut Songkhram and Ranong.

There were three imported cases, all quarantined. They were asymptomatic Thais from Malaysia (1) and Oman (2).

Of the 40,585 cases, 28,570 (70.4%) recovered, including 90 discharged over the past 24 hours. Another 11,916 remained at hospitals. The death roll rose to 99.

Global COVID-19 cases rose by 830,052 in 24 hours to 140.51 million. The worldwide death toll increased by 12,514 to 3.01 million.

The US had the most cases at 32.30 million, up 81,773. India, which came second, saw a record daily increase of 233,943, raising the total infections to 14,52 million. Brazil was third with 13.83 million, up 76,249. Thailand ranked 110th.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Banks in high-risk areas to be closed temporarily
US, Japan show united front on China
Phuket concludes Seven Days road-safety campaign for Songkran with one dead, 21 injured
DLT suspending most office services due to COVID-19
Phuket sandbox timeline to be reset
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid update: No lockdown, no curfew, no alcohol at restaurants || April 16
COVID passenger warning for Phuket flights
No curfew, but full alcohol ban for restaurants
Phuket mass vaccinations to resume
Last Tambon Standing: Cherng Talay yet to record COVID-19 infection in current Phuket outbreak
Phuket Songkran road tally holds at one death, but two more inured
Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose ‘likely’ needed within 12 months
No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced
Lockdown not needed: Anutin
Nation will use AstraZeneca, despite blood-clot fears

 

Phuket community
No curfew, but full alcohol ban for restaurants

Charles@ alcohol reduces people’s inhibitions and they stop social distancing and being sensible a...(Read More)

Dust in the Wind

It should be remembered that the party that Kamala had that brought COVID-19 to town in record numbe...(Read More)

Phuket concludes Seven Days road-safety campaign for Songkran with one dead, 21 injured

the key phrase is 'officially recognised'- we all know the rest is complete bull puckey....(Read More)

Anutin puts his faith in Chinese vaccines

I not understand why Mr Anutin with his construction works background became Minister of health. For...(Read More)

No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced

And still the Phuket Governor refuse to declare Phuket province a 'Red Zone' province, what ...(Read More)

Phuket sandbox timeline to be reset

"The outlook for tourist receipts this year need to be adjusted", said minister Phiphat....(Read More)

Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose ‘likely’ needed within 12 months

Hope that Thai health authorities are reading this article and start preparing for revaccination som...(Read More)

No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced

@Galong You would probably like to be a snitch ! @ Kurt You definitely like lockdowns. Not muc...(Read More)

No curfew, but full alcohol ban for restaurants

The usual nonsense popular grabbing of alcohol ban from the shelves. And, what people not can do bet...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

.....and the neurological symptoms are not affiliated with influenza..., thats what you stated previ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura

 