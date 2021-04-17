Two COVID deaths, 1,547 new cases

THAILAND: Two more deaths and 1,547 new COVID-19 cases were reported nationally today (Apr 17), bringing the totals to 99 fatalities and 40,585 cases.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 17 April 2021, 02:07PM

A man cleans a train carriage at Hua Lamphong railway station yesterday (Apr 16). Songkran travellers are returning from the provinces to Bangkok after the long holiday officially ended on Thursday. Photo: Apichart Jinakul.

The daily increase of new cases fell slightly short of a record set yesterday, at 1,582.

Two COVID-19 patients in Pathum Thani and Tak died on Thursday and Friday, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said during the daily briefing today.

The man in Tak, 38, was a programmer who had obesity. He had contracted the disease from a previously confirmed case at the Thong Lor pub cluster in Bangkok.

On April 3, he had a cough, itchy throat and muscle pains. He tested positive the next day. By April 11, his condition worsened and he had to rely on a ventilator. He died yesterday.

The second case was a 51-year-old man who worked as a company employee in Pathum Thani. He had existing conditions - heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure - and had been in contact with a previously confirmed case.

Last Saturday, he had a fever, a sore throat and phlegm with blood and tested positive on Monday. He was hooked up to a ventilator two days later but his condition became worse and he died on Thursday.

Dr Taweesilp said the number of cases had exceeded 10,000 in one week and the disease had spread to Bangkok and all 76 provinces.

Of the local infections, 1,316 were confirmed at hospitals and 228 detected in mass testing.

The provinces which reported the most cases on Friday were: Bangkok (279), Chiang Mai (140), Chon Buri (99), Prachuap Khiri Khan (58), Lamphun (45), Samut Sakhon (37), Udon Thani (30), Samut Prakan (27), Pathum Thani (26) and Phitsanulok (25).

Those with only one case each yesterday were Tak, Loei, Samut Songkhram and Ranong.

There were three imported cases, all quarantined. They were asymptomatic Thais from Malaysia (1) and Oman (2).

Of the 40,585 cases, 28,570 (70.4%) recovered, including 90 discharged over the past 24 hours. Another 11,916 remained at hospitals. The death roll rose to 99.

Global COVID-19 cases rose by 830,052 in 24 hours to 140.51 million. The worldwide death toll increased by 12,514 to 3.01 million.

The US had the most cases at 32.30 million, up 81,773. India, which came second, saw a record daily increase of 233,943, raising the total infections to 14,52 million. Brazil was third with 13.83 million, up 76,249. Thailand ranked 110th.