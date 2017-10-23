The Phuket News
Two Chinese tourists saved from drowning at Patong Beach

PHUKET: Two male Chinese tourists were saved from drowning at Patong Beach at about 7:30pm on Saturday night (Oct 21) by volunteer lifeguards and jet-ski operators, volunteer lifeguard and ex-lifeguard of the Phuket Lifeguard Service (PLS) Mr Somprasong Saengchat told The Phuket News today (Oct 23).

Shela Riva

Monday 23 October 2017, 11:34AM

One of the Chinese tourists is watched over by rescue workers. Photo: Supplied
“I had already finished volunteer duties at about 6:40pm. A while had passed, but I was still near the beach talking to other volunteers,” said Mr Somprasong.

“We were notified by jet-ski operators that two Chinese tourists, both men, had been dragged out by the current. When we arrived to the beach, the jet-ski operators were bringing them back to shore,” he added.

“It was very good that the jet-ski operators were still there,” he said.

“Then, I and other lifeguard volunteers performed CPR. They were both in shock, vomiting, in and out of consciousness,” he said.

“Then Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived and they were taken to Patong Hospital. They stayed at hospital for one night, but they are OK now,” he said.

“They were probably in their thirties.”

British International School, Phuket

Meanwhile, Mr Jula Nontree, ex-lifeguard of the PLS and current volunteer at Nai Harn Beach has told The Phuket News that volunteers at some beaches have begun a donation box.

“At Nai Harn Beach we have started a donation box to support some lunch and petrol fees for volunteer lifeguards. People have been donating a little bit previously, but now there is a place to put donations,” said Mr Jula.

“I still go there every weekend, but other volunteers are there on weekdays,” he said.

Mr Somprasong said that he also volunteers the usual lifeguard hours at Patong beach.

“I am there from morning until after 6pm, around 6:40pm, every day. Many beachgoers have been generous to donate, even B30 or so,” he said.

 

 
