Two Chefs Reggae Night

Two Chefs Reggae Night

Start From: Saturday 19 October 2019, 05:00PM to Saturday 19 October 2019, 12:00AM

Have a night of no worries on October 19, 2019 at Two Chefs Kata beach! Let's jam all night long at Two Chefs Reggae Night! Hear the Two Chefs house band play your favorite reggae hits and transport you to the Caribbean! Who doesn't like that?! We also have our All You Can Eat Jamaican Inspired Mixed Grill for just THB495! Message us NOW to book your table! Live music starts from 8:30pm and goes late Reservations are highly recommended.

You can book on our website at WWW.TWOCHEFS.COM or find us on Facebook at WWW.FACEBOOK/TWOCHEFSTHAILAND You may also call us directly at Two Chefs Patong 076-333370 COME FOR THE FOOD STAY FOR THE FUN!

Person : Two Chefs Patong
Address : Two Chefs Patong
Phone : 076-333-370

 

