Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Two Chefs Reggae Night

Two Chefs Reggae Night

Start From: Saturday 21 September 2019, 07:30PM to Saturday 21 September 2019, 12:00AM

Have a night of no worries on September 21, 2019 at Two Chefs Patong! Let's jam all night long at Two Chefs Reggae Night! Hear the Two Chefs house band play your favorite reggae hits and transport you to the Caribbean! Who doesn't like that?! We also have our All You Can Eat Jamaican Inspired Mixed Grill for just THB495! Message us NOW to book your table! Live music starts from 8:30pm and goes late Reservations are highly recommended. Y ou can book on our website at WWW.TWOCHEFS.COM or find us on Facebook at WWW.FACEBOOK/TWOCHEFSTHAILAND You may also call us directly at Two Chefs Patong 076-344 915 COME FOR THE FOOD STAY FOR THE FUN!

Person : Reservation
Address : Two Chefs Patong
Phone : 076-344 915

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Man arrested with 275g of ‘ice’ in diaper drug drop

Pascale, Thailand is my home country. If local law enforcement not updated according international ...(Read More)

Power outage to leave Wichit without mains water supply

Don't you mean the eastern tip of Cape Panwa? [yes indeed - stupid mistake - our apologies - fix...(Read More)

Supreme Court upholds death sentences for 2014 Koh Tao murders

Convicted of the theft of a iPhone, and found later discarded near a hotel and used as thai evidence...(Read More)

Patong lifeguards rescue 17 tourists in one day

What's that? The ocean has dangerous currents? But look - lifeguards make it safe! "Glug......(Read More)

Dolphin found dead near Kamala, concerns raised for three more

All due to water pollution by Phuket, around Phuket. And the fishing people that not give a damn abo...(Read More)

Patong lifeguards rescue 17 tourists in one day

17 more members of the Phuket suicide club,. if they don't heed the warnings let them drown...(Read More)

Phuket officials feel the heat over order to prevent water shortages

Here they go with another set of meetings and discussion, with the big muckeemuks screaming for some...(Read More)

Dolphin found dead near Kamala, concerns raised for three more

I pity the wildlife that ends up in Thailand's coastal zone. The amount of ocean debris and wate...(Read More)

Man arrested with 275g of ‘ice’ in diaper drug drop

"Still many loads of drugs arrive on Phuket.When Phuket RTP cuts off these lines" K,never!...(Read More)

Truck driver threatens van driver with spanner in Phuket road rage outburst

More stories from the land of no consequences. Public transport driver probably driving like an a-ho...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 