Two Chefs Midsummer Party 2019

Start From: Friday 21 June 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 21 June 2019, 10:30PM

It's the time of the year again! Come & join the fun on our Two Chefs Midsummer Party 2019! On Friday, 21st of June 2019 at Two Chefs Bar & Grill Kata Beach. Midsummer Plate: Pickled Herring, Dill Boiled Prawns, Boiled Egg with Mayonnaise, Cured Cheddar Cheese, Grilled "Gravad" Salmon, Swedish Meatballs, Grilled Ribeye Steak, Mashed Potatoes or Dill Boiled Potatoes and more.. FOR JUST THB595. Live Music, games and prizes awaits! Hurry! Book your table NOW! For inquiries and bookings you may visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/twochefsthailand or contact us at 076 333 370.

Person : Reservation
Address : Two Chefs Bar & Grill Kata Beach

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Talking about planning on Phuket is fun. As not a single (Government) project on Phuket works out as...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

To make the last light rail station at Chalong Circle? No space, just good for traffic jams again. A...(Read More)

Gen Prayut to remain Prime Minister of Thailand

What a surprise!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

"Single light rail track"0.5 lane would give you approximately 175cm of space.What kind of...(Read More)

Free legal services in English to land at key Phuket police stations

what a great idea Bravo...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Positives in the driving seat

Just a propaganda article by those with a vested interest in hyping the market. It is a load of crap...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

I agree, that the tax isn't killing business. I think it is corruption in the form of lowlife st...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

One way direction on demand. Just directed by a traffic checking computer system that handles the gr...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with Rawai

Stefan, tell me ... how many taxes do you pay to the local government? zero point zero, right? so .....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

what a stupid idea; sure, a concrete divider would be better than some plastic poles, but to turn it...(Read More)

 

