It's the time of the year again! Come & join the fun on our Two Chefs Midsummer Party 2019! On Friday, 21st of June 2019 at Two Chefs Bar & Grill Kata Beach. Midsummer Plate: Pickled Herring, Dill Boiled Prawns, Boiled Egg with Mayonnaise, Cured Cheddar Cheese, Grilled "Gravad" Salmon, Swedish Meatballs, Grilled Ribeye Steak, Mashed Potatoes or Dill Boiled Potatoes and more.. FOR JUST THB595. Live Music, games and prizes awaits! Hurry! Book your table NOW! For inquiries and bookings you may visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/twochefsthailand or contact us at 076 333 370.