Two charged for fake news posts of police levying B200 fines for not wearing face masks

Two charged for fake news posts of police levying B200 fines for not wearing face masks

PHUKET: Two people have been charged with posting online that police were stopping motorists and fining them B200 each for not wearing a face mask.

CoronavirusCOVID-19crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 27 March 2020, 07:16PM

Police question the suspects at Wichit Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police question the suspects at Wichit Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two – Thanakorn Tantichuphan, 29, and Theppitak Cheechang, 45 – presented themselves at Wichit Police Station on Thursday night (Mar 26), Wichit Police confirmed in a report today.

Thanakorn’s brother also arrived at the police station to accompany his sibling.

The pair were charged for each posting a report on Facebook claiming that a police had set up a checkpoint in front of Bangkok Hospital Siriroj on the bypass road and were fining drivers B200 each for not wearing a face mask.

The post by Thanakorn also warned that the fine would soon rise to B300.

The pair were charged under the Computer Crimes Act for the act of “import to a computer system of forged computer data, either in whole or in part, or false computer data, in a manner that is likely to cause damage to that third party or the public”, noted the report by Wichit Police.

A third person Suchart Pholadet, is also wanted for posting the same report in the “Chomrom Chao Trang Jungwat Phuket” (Trang People’s Club Phuket Province) LINE group.

The administrator of the LINE group has been contacted and will soon meet with officers, the Wichit Police report noted.

