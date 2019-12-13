Two boys in motorbike collision in Kathu, one in critical condition

PHUKET: Two young boys have sustained serious head injuries and were taken to hospital, with one of the boys in critical condition, after their motorbike was involved in a collision on Wichit Songkram Rd last night (Dec 12).

accidentsdisasters

By The Phuket News

Friday 13 December 2019, 12:16PM

Medical staff administer emergency treatment to one of the boys involved in the collision. Photo: Kathu Police

Capt Surapong Puangprom of the Kathu Police Station confirmed the boys’ red-and-black Honda motorbike collided with a pickup truck that was parked at the side of the street close to the Loch Palm Golf Club entrance.

“The boys are approximately 10 years old,” Capt Surapong said. “Neither boy was wearing a helmet when the collision occurred.”

Both boys were initially rushed to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj as Vachira Phuket Hospital was at full capacity. However, the boys were transferred to Vachira late last night and remain there now.

The boy driving the motorbike remains in critical condition in ICU. The passenger has regained consciousness and is responsive although still remains in hospital care.

The accident occurred at around 8:27pm last night. Kusoldharm Foundation were notified of the accident by an anonymous informant and rushed to the scene immediately.

A Kusoldharm Foundation spokesman said, “The two boys were found on the road near the Loch Palm Golf Club entrance.

“Neither were wearing a helmet. The boy who had been driving was bleeding from his right ear and nose and his forehead was swollen. His breathing was very slow and he was barely able to talk. He was in a critical condition.

“The second boy, who was the passenger, sustained a cut wound to his forehead and the right side of his face was swollen. He was screaming with pain. He could, however, respond to rescue staff and was able to breath.

When pressed for further details, Capt Surapong said, “Both boys are students from Ban Bang Thong School in Kathu. Their parents were made aware of the accident and visited the boys last night at the hospital. We will let both boys recover and then question them at a later time.”