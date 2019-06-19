THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET


Two arrested in Patong and Phuket Town hotel drug raids

PHUKET: Police raids in Patong and Phuket Town last night resulted in the arrests of a man and woman and the seizure of 121 methamphetamine pills (ya ba) and 68.7 grams of crystal meth (ya ice).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 19 June 2019, 10:54AM

Police found drugs hidden behind the fuel tank cover of a car used by the suspects. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Items seized by police in the raids. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police raided two hotels in Phuket Town and Patong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The suspects were charged with possession of category 1 drugs with intent to supply. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Acting on information from undercover sources, officers under the command of Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana first raided a hotel room on Phoonpon Rd in Phuket Town at just after midnight Tuesday (June 18) where they caught 28-year-old Amonrat Sukcharoen and 23-year-old Ekkasit Rahem in illegal possession of drugs.

Further information led the officers to another hotel room on Phra Mettha Rd in Patong where more drugs and drug-using paraphernalia were found, as well as digital scales.

Drugs were also found behind the fuel tank cover of a car the suspects were using.

The pair were taken to Phuket Provincial Police Station where they were charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

 

 

