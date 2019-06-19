Acting on information from undercover sources, officers under the command of Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana first raided a hotel room on Phoonpon Rd in Phuket Town at just after midnight Tuesday (June 18) where they caught 28-year-old Amonrat Sukcharoen and 23-year-old Ekkasit Rahem in illegal possession of drugs.
Further information led the officers to another hotel room on Phra Mettha Rd in Patong where more drugs and drug-using paraphernalia were found, as well as digital scales.
Drugs were also found behind the fuel tank cover of a car the suspects were using.
The pair were taken to Phuket Provincial Police Station where they were charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.
Be the first to comment.