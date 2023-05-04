333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two arrested for illegal fishing off Cape Panwa

Two arrested for illegal fishing off Cape Panwa

PHUKET: Two men have been arrested for illegal fishing in protected waters in front of the Phuket Marine Resources Research Center at Cape Panwa, with one man caught with four baby black-tip reef sharks.

marinenatural-resourcesanimalscrime
By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 May 2023, 09:50AM

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

« »

Officers from the centre arrested Kasidit Saeju, 22, in the early hours of Tuesday (May 2). He was found with four black-tip reef sharks that were all less than 50cm long.

Kasidit was taken to Wichit Police Station, where he was charged with fishing a protected species. The charge was recorded at 2:44am.

At about 10pm Tuesday night, officers returned to arrest Wansawad Sawadlong, 40, from Nonthaburi, who was caught with two fishing roads and a cuttlefish.

SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

Wansawad was also taken to Wichit police Station and charged.

Both men were also charged with fishing in protected waters, The area in front of the research centre has been a protected fishing zone since 2017.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 04 May 2023 - 10:01:57 

Bad boys. So, what next? How much will be the fine?  500thb? Sure they not get prison time as always mentioned in the 'law'. They have families to feed.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myanmar junta pardons more than 2,000 political prisoners
’Aem’ Cyanide’s police ex-husband arrested
Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Machete murder fugitive caught in Phuket, Island inmates to become boatbuilders || May 3
Phuket marine safety ramped up for long weekend
‘Green’ loan to encourage renewable energy usage
Phuket prisoners to get vocational training in boatbuilding
Evidence implicates police officer in ‘Aem Cyanide’ case
Their Majesties to attend King Charles’ coronation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cop implicated in cyanide serial killer case, Phuket airport runway woes, Fatal crashes || May 2
Chinese outpace Russian arrivals to Phuket
Alcohol bans for election days confirmed
Machete murder fugitive arrested at Phuket elephant camp
Thaksin says he’ll be back soon after Paetongtarn gives birth
Three killed in road accidents

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Are this new rules “again“ for all exstention to stay, or only for this with B visum exstention....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Two side copy of Chanote and show/copy of blue housebook should be enough. Strange Immigration not t...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

@ Kamala Pete, totally useless to appeal on Governor. The good man is to busy with many merit show d...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Lesser people now will use a agent. So the Immigration officers cut in their 'own' B5,000 br...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Is this latest "net" being cast in order to pick up long-overstay russians who are keeping...(Read More)

Two arrested for illegal fishing off Cape Panwa

Bad boys. So, what next? How much will be the fine? 500thb? Sure they not get prison time as always...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Perhaps the governor needs to forcefully point out to immigration that long term expats bring billio...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Last year when I extended my retirement visa I had photos from outside, living room and bedroom. The...(Read More)

’Aem’ Cyanide’s police ex-husband arrested

its a grave shame such an outrageous streak of crimes was even allowed to happen and the suspect was...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Remember photo outside the house and living, was that in 2018 or '19? The year afterthat I came ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna

 