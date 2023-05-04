Two arrested for illegal fishing off Cape Panwa

PHUKET: Two men have been arrested for illegal fishing in protected waters in front of the Phuket Marine Resources Research Center at Cape Panwa, with one man caught with four baby black-tip reef sharks.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 May 2023, 09:50AM

Officers from the centre arrested Kasidit Saeju, 22, in the early hours of Tuesday (May 2). He was found with four black-tip reef sharks that were all less than 50cm long.

Kasidit was taken to Wichit Police Station, where he was charged with fishing a protected species. The charge was recorded at 2:44am.

At about 10pm Tuesday night, officers returned to arrest Wansawad Sawadlong, 40, from Nonthaburi, who was caught with two fishing roads and a cuttlefish.

Wansawad was also taken to Wichit police Station and charged.

Both men were also charged with fishing in protected waters, The area in front of the research centre has been a protected fishing zone since 2017.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub