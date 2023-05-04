Officers from the centre arrested Kasidit Saeju, 22, in the early hours of Tuesday (May 2). He was found with four black-tip reef sharks that were all less than 50cm long.
Kasidit was taken to Wichit Police Station, where he was charged with fishing a protected species. The charge was recorded at 2:44am.
At about 10pm Tuesday night, officers returned to arrest Wansawad Sawadlong, 40, from Nonthaburi, who was caught with two fishing roads and a cuttlefish.
Wansawad was also taken to Wichit police Station and charged.
Both men were also charged with fishing in protected waters, The area in front of the research centre has been a protected fishing zone since 2017.
Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub
