BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Twitter, Facebook take down Thai army IO network

Twitter, Facebook take down Thai army IO network

THAILAND: Facebook and Twitter have taken down more than a dozen disinformation networks, including one linked to the Royal Thai Army, that they said were used by political and state-backed groups in multiple countries to deceive users.

technology
By Bangkok Post

Friday 9 October 2020, 02:59PM

Twitter and Facebook said they had identified and suspended more than 3,500 accounts between them, which used fake identities and other deceptive behaviours to spread false or misleading information. Photo: AFP

Twitter and Facebook said they had identified and suspended more than 3,500 accounts between them, which used fake identities and other deceptive behaviours to spread false or misleading information. Photo: AFP

The origins and extent of the Thai army’s efforts to cast critics in a negative light and influence public opinion online are detailed in a paper titled “Cheerleading Without Fans” and released yesterday (Oct 8) by the Stanford Internet Observatory.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time a social media company has suspended a network of accounts linked to the Royal Thai Army,” the paper said. “It is the first instance of Twitter including activity originating in Thailand in its state-backed information operations archive.”

In separate statements yesterday, Twitter and Facebook said they had identified and suspended more than 3,500 accounts between them, which used fake identities and other deceptive behaviours to spread false or misleading information.

The networks targeted users in a wide selection of countries, including the United States where officials have warned that foreign governments are attempting to influence the outcome of November’s presidential election.

After coming under heavy fire for failing to stop alleged Russian efforts to sway the 2016 US election, Facebook and Twitter have announced a string of high-profile takedowns in the weeks leading up to this year’s presidential vote.

In multiple cases, the social media companies have worked with US law enforcement to track and dismantle political influence campaigns targeting US voters which have been attributed to foreign states, most notably Iran and Russia.

Tehran and Moscow have repeatedly denied the allegations.

The takedowns announced yesterday covered networks with a global reach far beyond the US election. The operations targeted Internet users in at least 16 other countries ranging from Azerbaijan to Nigeria and Japan, Facebook and Twitter said.

Twitter said the five networks it had suspended were separately linked to groups with ties to the governments of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Thailand and Russia.

“Our goal with these disclosures is to continue to build public understanding around the ways in which state actors try to abuse and undermine open democratic conversation,” the company said in a statement.

Facebook said it had found 10 networks, some of which it had previously identified publicly. The networks were predominantly tied to political groups who targeted domestic audiences, it said, including the Myanmar military and the youth wing of Azerbaijan’s ruling party.

“Deceptive campaigns like these raise particularly complex issues by blurring the line of a healthy public debate and manipulation,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy.

Facebook also banned a US marketing firm named Rally Forge, which it said had worked with conservative activism organization Turning Point USA and a self-proclaimed environmental body called Inclusive Conservation Group.

Accounts controlled by Rally Forge attempted to influence public conversations around news events by flooding the comments section of news articles from prominent outlets, Facebook said.

The Washington Post has reported that Turning Point USA was responsible for a “spam-like” political messaging campaign, which pumped out 4,500 tweets containing identical content. At the time, Twitter suspended 20 accounts and Facebook said it would investigate the activity.

Turning Point said the allegations related to a separate entity. “The mistake has been flagged with Facebook’s communication team,” it said in a statement.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Top Doc says ’Reopen’! Army’s Twitter bots? Hotel pressures guest to apologize! || October 9
Heavy rains set in for the weekend
Thailand among Top 20 Best Countries in the World in Condé Nast readers’ choice awards
‘Ghost island’ Phuket hunkers down in tourist-free Thailand
Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls
A Phuket first for green power
Phuket airport noise pollution payouts reach B1.1bn
Thirteen charged in plot to kidnap US governor, start ‘civil war’
Medical chief backs reopening
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Clinging to Thai prison ceiling? Thailand’s 10-day quarantine proposal? || October 8
Young turtle tangled in fishing net rescued at Nai Harn
DSI inspects Sripanwa land
Phuket to host Travel Blog Exchange 2021
NSC chief confirms no Phuket tourists until after Oct 25
Phuket readies for King Bhumibol, King Chulalongkorn memorial days

 

Phuket community
Medical chief backs reopening

Phuket is 'virus free' according Officialdom. Are other provinces declared virus free? As &...(Read More)

Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls

This must be a very difficult case for the police, as there doesn't appear to be anyone that the...(Read More)

Plastic fantastic for new roads

Kurt, this was first developed by an Indian scientist in 2001. Many countries followed and developed...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

"Will Thai tourists...be tested.If not ,why not? Kurt,what an insane question/suggestion ! Sho...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

Yeah Lalala, and you should simply follow the invitation to visit the UAE ! Daily flights available ...(Read More)

Thirteen charged in plot to kidnap US governor, start ‘civil war’

More deranged hillbillies . Probably all supporter of the Orange man. ...(Read More)

Plastic fantastic for new roads

Went all Thai officials /scientists shown/mentioned in this article abroad to learn about this techn...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

Are we not puzzled by the fact that daily returning Thai from abroad are tested positive at Suvarnab...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

That whole STV thing is stinging one sided Thai money power play. Must pay first, no money refund ...(Read More)

Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls

This whole tragic affair, with country highest police officials in charge ( why is that?) is going t...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Kvik Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 