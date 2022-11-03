TV celebs to support local school charity football match

FOOTBALL: A charity football match has been confirmed involving celebrities from Thai TV to help support a building repair project at Ban Laem Sai School in Thalang.

Football

By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 November 2022, 04:06PM

Photo: The Sport Association of Phuket

The match, which marks the 49th year anniversary of the school in Thepkrasatti, is set to take place at 4pm on Sunday, Nov 13th, at Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort.

The home team representing Phuket will be made up of players from selected businesses and organisations across the island, while the away team will field a number of celebrities from Thai Channel 7 HD, including Aof Chanaphon, Boom Kitkong, Big Kritsada, Ta Natthakorn, Taiphon Takphet, Aun Akkarapat and Mai Nonthaphan.

Funds raised from ticket sales will go towards building repair works needed at the school such as roofs, floors and classrooms. Additionally, the landscape surrounding the school will also be improved.

Tickets are priced at B200 and B500and can be acquired from Ban Laem Sai School directly or by calling 081-737-6884 / 088-154-7153 or 076-621787.

Should anyone wish to donate to support the project who is unable to attend the match in person then this can be done via the following deposit account: Government Savings Bank, Thalang Branch, No. 020 3929 7560 1. Account name: Fundraising project for school building repair Ban Laem Sai School.