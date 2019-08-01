THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Turtles tangled in fishing nets rescued on Phuket beaches

Turtles tangled in fishing nets rescued on Phuket beaches

PHUKET: Five turtles were rescued from being tangled in fishing nets on Phuket beaches today (Aug 1), experts at the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) have confirmed.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 1 August 2019, 04:23PM

Five turtles tangled in fishing nets were rescued on Phuket beaches today (Aug 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One turtle was found tangled in a net on Bang Tao Beach at about 11am by staff from the Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket resort.

The staff cut the turtle free from the net and called the PMBC to have officers come and take care of it.

Dr Patcharaporn Kaewmong, a marine biologist at PMBC, explained that turtle, a hawksbill sea turtle, had no wounds but was taken into care as it showed signs of exhaustion from its ordeal.

Soon after, the PMBC was called to recover a turtle at Rayee Beach in Kamala, where a taxi driver had found another turtle tangled in a fishing net.

“In total, today we have been informed of five turtles being found washed ashore on beaches in Phuket while tangled up in fishing nets,” Dr Patcharaporn told The Phuket News.

“All of the turtles are in pretty good condition, but we have them back to the research centre to recover before we can release them back to nature,” she said.

“In the monsoon season, officers find a lot of turtles washed ashore and release them back to nature. The PMBC is responsible for helping marine animals, so please inform us if you find such animals washed ashore,” she added.

Dr Patcharaporn explained that many turtles are found washed ashore at this time of year because of strong sea waves.

“Recently, lots of turtles have been found dead, stuck in fishing nets, even though officers have previously asked for co-operation from fishermen to not leave their discarded fishing nets or any other trash in the sea and to try to help preserve our natural resources in the sea for future generations,” she said.

