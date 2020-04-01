THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Turtles hatch at Thai Muang, more hatchlings expected in Phuket within days

PHUKET: A total of 84 baby leatherback turtles have hatched and successfully made their way into the sea from a nest taken into care by officers at the Khao Lampi in Hat Thai Mueang National Park in Phang Nga.

environment marine animals
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Wednesday 1 April 2020, 07:05PM

One of the leatherback turtle hatchings makes its way to the sea. Photo: DMCR

A total of 84 hatchlings from the nest made their way to the sea. Photo: DMCR

A total of 84 hatchlings from the nest made their way to the sea. Photo: DMCR

A total of 84 hatchlings from the nest made their way to the sea. Photo: DMCR

The nest, containing 105 eggs. was laid on in front of Thai Muang Vocational College on Jan 31, explained Prarop Plangngarn, Chief of Phuket Marine National Park Operations Center 2.

The officials transferred the eggs to a site inside the Khao Lampi in Hat Thai Mueang National Park so that officers would watch over them, he added.

The first hatchling emerged last Thursday (Mar 26), with 83 more hatchlings following suit in the fours days through Sunday, Mr Prarop explained.

Of the remaining 21 eggs that did not hatch, 11 were improperly formed or not fertilised, another seven saw the turtle development stop inside the egg, and three eggs formed baby turtles that did not survive, he added.

The eggs that did produce offspring hatched after 55 to 58 days of incubation, Mr Prarop noted.

Mr Praop said that three more nests in the area were expected to hatch in the coming week, with the nest laid on Mai Khao Beach in Phuket expected to hatch first, followed by the nest laid on Bor Dan Beach in Phang Nga and then the nest laid on Ko Kho Khao Beach, also in Phang Nga.

“Officers are watching over these nests continuously and we expect these nests to hatch before the end of the first week of April,” he said.

BosysurfNaiHarn | 01 April 2020 - 19:24:00 

This made me smile. What a fun diversion. Thank you.

