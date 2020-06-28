Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Turtle tracks found on Phuket beach, but no nest

Turtle tracks found on Phuket beach, but no nest

PHUKET: Turtle tracks were found on Mai Khao Beach this morning (June 28), but officers at Sirinath National Park have been unable to find any nest of eggs laid in the sand.

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resources
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 28 June 2020, 07:28PM

The turtle tracks were found on Mai Khao Beach today (June 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The turtle tracks were found on Mai Khao Beach today (June 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The turtle tracks were found on Mai Khao Beach today (June 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The turtle tracks were found on Mai Khao Beach today (June 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The turtle tracks were found on Mai Khao Beach today (June 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The turtle tracks were found on Mai Khao Beach today (June 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Park officers were called to the beach at about 7:30am after local residents found turtle tracks in the sand. The villagers informed Mai Khao Moo 4 Village Headman Winai Sae-i, who in turn called the park, explained Park Chief Natthawat Nuisriram.

The tracks measured a span of 190 centimetres, leading park officers to believe the turtle was a large leatherback with a shell measuring some 77cm across, he added.

The park officers followed the tracks and with the help of local residents excavated where they believed the turtle would have laid a nest. Their efforts, including digging to a depth of two metres, took slime two hours Chief Natthawat explained.

Thanyapura Health 360

Leatherbacks are known to lay their eggs as deep as two metres, he noted.

Park officers, and local residents, are keeping watch in the area in case the turtle returns, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

EU delays decision on border reopening to ‘safe countries’
Phuket Opinion: The urgency of need
‘Back to basics’ tourism urged to restart the economy
Explosive device falls from tree in front of Patong hotel
US restricts visas in latest move on Hong Kong
State banks to offer free meals to needy
IMF approves emergency funding for pandemic-hit Myanmar
PM urges Asean travel relaunch
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police helped cop killer escape justice, says NACC! TM30 reporting rule relaxed? || June 26
Pubs, bars must wait until Monday for decision to reopen
Confused under kratom, Chalong home intruder arrested
Former police officer finally arrested for sex crime he committed 17 years ago
NACC lays ‘light’ blame on police for Red Bull heir’s escape
Drug raids net seven suspects, more firearms
Decree could be extended by a month

 

Phuket community
Pubs, bars must wait until Monday for decision to reopen

DeK, comment was about mr Natapanu, his saying about high risk bars, pubs, etc. Don't derail wit...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The urgency of need

Let's hope that Covid-19 pandemic indeed opened the 'Phuket eyes' that continuing playin...(Read More)

Pubs, bars must wait until Monday for decision to reopen

It is Sunday, so far no news ( conformation) from thai Government or the ban on international commer...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The urgency of need

There have been further out breaks of covid-19 in both Singapore and Australia, both countries have ...(Read More)

Explosive device falls from tree in front of Patong hotel

Fascinated, I'm fascinated you didn't look at all the photos.. you answer is there, just loo...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up campaign for ’new normal’ beach rules, face masks required

When no, or very little, testing is done, then yes, the true numbers, of Covid-19, are down.. I wait...(Read More)

Pubs, bars must wait until Monday for decision to reopen

"Don't allow thai tourists into Phuket from infectious provinces" Kurt,and what provin...(Read More)

‘Back to basics’ tourism urged to restart the economy

While i don't disagree that the island needs to diversify and 'develop' further its natu...(Read More)

Pubs, bars must wait until Monday for decision to reopen

Kurt@ good idea let’s keep the island closed off from all those nasty farangs - watch the tax take...(Read More)

NACC lays ‘light’ blame on police for Red Bull heir’s escape

Comment blocked yet again....(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Binomo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand

 