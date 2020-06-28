Turtle tracks found on Phuket beach, but no nest

PHUKET: Turtle tracks were found on Mai Khao Beach this morning (June 28), but officers at Sirinath National Park have been unable to find any nest of eggs laid in the sand.

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resources

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 28 June 2020, 07:28PM

Park officers were called to the beach at about 7:30am after local residents found turtle tracks in the sand. The villagers informed Mai Khao Moo 4 Village Headman Winai Sae-i, who in turn called the park, explained Park Chief Natthawat Nuisriram.

The tracks measured a span of 190 centimetres, leading park officers to believe the turtle was a large leatherback with a shell measuring some 77cm across, he added.

The park officers followed the tracks and with the help of local residents excavated where they believed the turtle would have laid a nest. Their efforts, including digging to a depth of two metres, took slime two hours Chief Natthawat explained.

Leatherbacks are known to lay their eggs as deep as two metres, he noted.

Park officers, and local residents, are keeping watch in the area in case the turtle returns, he added.