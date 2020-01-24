Kata Rocks
Turtle tracks at Koh Phra Thong spur hopes of new nest

Turtle tracks at Koh Phra Thong spur hopes of new nest

PHUKET: Officers at the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) are hoping that confirmed reports of leatherback turtles tracks on a beach on Koh Phra Thong island, off the coast off Phang Nga, north of Phuket, will lead to the eighth turtle nest to be found in the region in recent weeks.

marine animals environment natural-resources
By Khunanya Wanchawet

Friday 24 January 2020, 06:08PM

Hopes are high that turtle tracks found on Koh Phra Thong today (Jan 24) will lead to the eight nest laid on beaches in the region in recent weeks. Image: via DMCR

Hopes are high that turtle tracks found on Koh Phra Thong today (Jan 24) will lead to the eight nest laid on beaches in the region in recent weeks. Image: via DMCR

A sea turtle conservation volunteer found the tracks earlier today (Jan 24), and reported them to the DMCR this afternoon.

The tracks were found on a beach at the southern end of the island, Dr Kongkiat Kittiwattanawong, Chief of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC), told The Phuket News this afternoon.

“Research staff at the Upper Andaman Sea Research Center were sent to inspect the eggs. I have been sent photos of the tracks, which I was told were about 1.8 metres wide,” Dr Kongkiat said.

“Right now I don’t know any other information at this stage, and I don’t want to disclose much information, but I expect that tomorrow will be able to provide more details,” he said.

