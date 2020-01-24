A sea turtle conservation volunteer found the tracks earlier today (Jan 24), and reported them to the DMCR this afternoon.
The tracks were found on a beach at the southern end of the island, Dr Kongkiat Kittiwattanawong, Chief of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC), told The Phuket News this afternoon.
“Research staff at the Upper Andaman Sea Research Center were sent to inspect the eggs. I have been sent photos of the tracks, which I was told were about 1.8 metres wide,” Dr Kongkiat said.
“Right now I don’t know any other information at this stage, and I don’t want to disclose much information, but I expect that tomorrow will be able to provide more details,” he said.
