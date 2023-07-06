Turtle rescued at Patong now in care

PHUKET: A young hawksbill turtle found washed ashore at Patong Beach on Tuesday (July 4) is now in care at the Siritharn Rare Marine Life Rescue Center, based at Ao Makham on Phuket’s east coast.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 6 July 2023 01:04 PM

Lifeguards at Patong Beach informed officers from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) of the turtle. Marine biologists soon arrived and assessed the turtle’s condition before taking it back to the marine life rescue centre for care and further observation.

The turtle is a juvenile hawksbill, marine biologists confirmed. Weighing 2.7kg, the turtle’s shell measured 34cm long and 29cm wide.

The turtle had suffered a cut to one of its flippers, which marine biologists said looked like it was inflicted by a propeller blade.

An x-ray of the turtle also confirmed that the turtle had an obstruction in its gastrointestinal tract. A hematological examination had confirmed the turtle was suffering from a protein deficiency.

Marine biologists at the centre have not confirmed what caused the gastrointestinal obstruction. Previous instances of similiar obstructions were later confirmed to be plastic.

Marine biologists at the centre have started the turtle on a course of medication and fluids to help it recover.

The young turtle was the second turtle to be found in distress at Patong Beach in little over a week.

On Wednesday last week (June 28), a turtle estimated to be of adult age was dragged ashore at Patong Beach after it was found entangled in a mess of discarded fishing net.

Lifeguards cut the turtle free from the net and released it back to the ses (See video here.)