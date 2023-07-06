333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Turtle rescued at Patong now in care

Turtle rescued at Patong now in care

PHUKET: A young hawksbill turtle found washed ashore at Patong Beach on Tuesday (July 4) is now in care at the Siritharn Rare Marine Life Rescue Center, based at Ao Makham on Phuket’s east coast.

patongmarineanimalsnatural-resourcesenvironment
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 6 July 2023 01:04 PM

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

« »

Lifeguards at Patong Beach informed officers from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) of the turtle. Marine biologists soon arrived and assessed the turtle’s condition before taking it back to the marine life rescue centre for care and further observation.

The turtle is a juvenile hawksbill, marine biologists confirmed. Weighing 2.7kg, the turtle’s shell measured 34cm long and 29cm wide.

The turtle had suffered a cut to one of its flippers, which marine biologists said looked like it was inflicted by a propeller blade.

An x-ray of the turtle also confirmed that the turtle had an obstruction in its gastrointestinal tract. A hematological examination had confirmed the turtle was suffering from a protein deficiency.

Marine biologists at the centre have not confirmed what caused the gastrointestinal obstruction. Previous instances of similiar obstructions were later confirmed to be plastic.

Marine biologists at the centre have started the turtle on a course of medication and fluids to help it recover.

The young turtle was the second turtle to be found in distress at Patong Beach in little over a week.

On Wednesday last week (June 28), a turtle estimated to be of adult age was dragged ashore at Patong Beach after it was found entangled in a mess of discarded fishing net.

Lifeguards cut the turtle free from the net and released it back to the ses (See video here.)

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New agri innovation project expected to benefit 30,000 Thai farmers
Meta launches Twitter rival Threads - but not in Europe
NACC asks Pita to show estate papers
Economic woes curtail domestic trips
SIM card probe nets man in Phuket Town
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prime Minister vote on July 13, Shots fired in Kathu, New Phuket road safety campaign || July 5
Teen gangs sought as shots fired in Kathu
Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign
Van driver fined B1,000 for verballing tourist
Hong Kong leader says wanted activists should give up or live ‘in fear’
King donates to Sak Surin rehabilitation
Phuket expat Arnaud Verstraete passes away
Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New House Speaker, Patong thief found, Python traffic, Tragic discovery in BKK home || July 4
Phuket woman arrested for selling SIM cards

 

Phuket community
NACC asks Pita to show estate papers

More ditch efforts by the outgoing junta to try and discredit Khun Pita. These aren't issues of ...(Read More)

Van driver fined B1,000 for verballing tourist

Third strike against him is 2148Mr. Faris has dark skin- which to the average racist Thai makes hi...(Read More)

NACC asks Pita to show estate papers

The Dinos really are clutching at straws now. What's next- 'when did he last step on the cra...(Read More)

Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign

It's not the tourists, it's the Thai driving culture of me -first inconsideration. Truly ...(Read More)

Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign

The times I have been stopped at traffic control, only tourists are stopped, the locals drive by wit...(Read More)

Van driver fined B1,000 for verballing tourist

Right Kurt.That's why they did choose Serbia with it's good ranking on the corruption index....(Read More)

NACC asks Pita to show estate papers

They are really on Mr Pita's back now. Try in every corner to find something to tackle him out o...(Read More)

NACC asks Pita to show estate papers

1.8 m baht in cash? 555 Probably his maid has more money in her account....(Read More)

Van driver fined B1,000 for verballing tourist

It is alarming that Phuket Government bodies like PLTO and RTP 'take a walk' with the alread...(Read More)

Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign

Great comments, I fully concur. however, if tourists rent bikes without a motorcycle license, they f...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
SALA
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
Zonezi Properties
SOHO Pool Club
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket

 