Turtle chokes to death on plastic, washes ashore Phuket beach

PHUKET: A Hawksbill sea turtle that had choked to death on plastic was found washed ashore at Mai Khao Beach earlier today (July 11).

marinepollutionanimalsdeathenvironmentnatural-resourceswildlife

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 July 2022, 07:18PM

The baby turtle found washed ashore at Mai Khao this afternoon is now in care with officers from Sirinath National Park. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The turtle was measured before it was buried on the Mai Khao beachfront. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sorasak Rananan, chief of Sirinath National Park, with the turtle that had choked to death on plastic. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Winai Sae-ew, Village Headman of Moo 4, Mai Khao, at the northern end of the island, was notified by a lifeguard at Mai Khao Beach at about 8am that a dead turtle had been found washed ashore by the strong waves currently pounding the west coast of the island.

Mr Winai arrived at the beach to confirm the find, adn learned firsthand that the turtle had been dead for some time and begun to decompose.

Sorasak Rananan, chief of Sirinath National Park and fellow park officers were called and soon arrived to examine the remains of the turtle.

The park officers found a piece of plastic still protruding from the turtle’s mouth. The plastic had become lodged in the turtle’s throat.

The officers measured the turtle before burying it near the beachfront.

Later today, at about 1:30pm, lifeguards at Mai Khao Beach discovered another turtle, this one a small hatchling that had been pushed ashore by the strong surf.

The baby turtle was handed over to officers from Sirinath National Park to care for until the hatchling is strong enough to be released back to the sea.