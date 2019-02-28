Turning Points: What is addiction rehab?

Thailand is one of the fastest growing locations for new addiction rehabilitation centres. While the first Western-style addiction treatment program appeared in Thailand about 10 years ago, today there at least 12 facilities that advertise themselves as rehab facilities.

Health

By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 March 2019, 11:30AM

While these facilities range from a few rooms to accommodation for 120 patients, they all offer basically the same service: a solution for addiction and the assistance to stop.

The majority of people entering rehab present with alcohol as their main issue – alcohol being the most common drug in the world – but recreational drugs such as ice, heroin, cocaine and designer drugs follow closely after for rehab need. There is also a small but growing segment of prescription drug addicts who are seeking help for addiction to sedatives or pain killers.

When shopping for a rehab centre, there a few obvious but important factors to consider. Is the facility recognised or licensed by the local oversight body? What are the qualifications (education level and speciality) of the staff? Is the program based on harm reduction (keep using chemicals, but with reduced consequences) or abstinence?

Some rehab centres offer a large selection of peripheral services, such as massage, yoga, multiple types of fitness and other holistic therapies. For some people, these are very important; for others, not as much.



People often differentiate rehabs by the therapeutic models. Some common ones are cognitive behavioural treatments, 12-step theory, behaviour modification and social modeling.

The average minimum stay at a residential rehab is 28 days, or four weeks. Often it is encouraged to extend one’s stay to 3-4 months. The average rehab centre offers a selection of what is presented as holistic therapies e.g. counselling, yoga, meditation, recreation and fitness. There is some variation in services, but in Thailand they are generally similar to this.

When choosing a rehab for yourself or a loved one, it is important to know what they offer, how they deliver it and if they agree with your goals.

Craig Gagnon is the Clinical Director of Miracles Asia, an Addiction & Mental Wellness Centre in Phuket.

Website – www.miraclesasia.com

Email – info@miraclesasia.com

Phone – 076 765 29510