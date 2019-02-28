THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Turning Points: What is addiction rehab?

Thailand is one of the fastest growing locations for new addiction rehabilitation centres. While the first Western-style addiction treatment program appeared in Thailand about 10 years ago, today there at least 12 facilities that advertise themselves as rehab facilities.

Health
By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 March 2019, 11:30AM

Miracles Asia treat single to multiple addictions and mental health.

Miracles Asia treat single to multiple addictions and mental health.

The luxury addiction and mental wellness centre focuses on customised treatment and recovery that fits your lifestyle.

The luxury addiction and mental wellness centre focuses on customised treatment and recovery that fits your lifestyle.

Private, discreet and totally confidential. Fully government certified and committed to clients’ well-being and recovery.

Private, discreet and totally confidential. Fully government certified and committed to clients’ well-being and recovery.

While these facilities range from a few rooms to accommodation for 120 patients, they all offer basically the same service: a solution for addiction and the assistance to stop.

The majority of people entering rehab present with alcohol as their main issue – alcohol being the most common drug in the world – but recreational drugs such as ice, heroin, cocaine and designer drugs follow closely after for rehab need. There is also a small but growing segment of prescription drug addicts who are seeking help for addiction to sedatives or pain killers.

When shopping for a rehab centre, there a few obvious but important factors to consider. Is the facility recognised or licensed by the local oversight body? What are the qualifications (education level and speciality) of the staff? Is the program based on harm reduction (keep using chemicals, but with reduced consequences) or abstinence?

Some rehab centres offer a large selection of peripheral services, such as massage, yoga, multiple types of fitness and other holistic therapies. For some people, these are very important; for others, not as much.

People often differentiate rehabs by the therapeutic models. Some common ones are cognitive behavioural treatments, 12-step theory, behaviour modification and social modeling.

The average minimum stay at a residential rehab is 28 days, or four weeks. Often it is encouraged to extend one’s stay to 3-4 months. The average rehab  centre offers a selection of what is presented as holistic therapies e.g. counselling, yoga, meditation, recreation and fitness. There is some variation in services, but in Thailand they are generally similar to this.

When choosing a rehab for yourself or a loved one, it is important to know what they offer, how they deliver it and if they agree with your goals.

Craig Gagnon is the Clinical Director of Miracles Asia, an Addiction & Mental Wellness Centre in Phuket.
Website – www.miraclesasia.com
Email – info@miraclesasia.com 
Phone – 076 765 29510

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand pledges to cut sea debris by 50%
Ramp Up Your Run Clinic: Starting you on the road to an active, healthier lifestyle
Phuket Opinion: Up the creek
Turning Points: Depression
Phuket officials ramp up fight against Chikungunya
Vanuatu to ban disposable diapers
Doubts on pot use linger over amended drug law
Turning Points: Love and sex addiction
Swedish man in hospital mental care after running in front of Phuket traffic
Turning Points: Helping those who need it
‘Extremely poisonous’ pesticides found in blood of pregnant women
Introducing face yoga: nature’s facelift
Governor orders Phuket dog shelter to ‘brace for influx’
Swiss tourist at Kata Beach suffers heart attack
Turning Points: Alcoholism

 

Phuket community
Immigration officers dismissed for visa skulduggery

Seems the Thai Immigration dept undergoes a big clean-up. This is not a big joke. Time the RTP fol...(Read More)

Contract signed: Patong beachfront power lines, fibre-optic cable to be installed underground

Was all this stuff at Patong Beach Road not already done a few years ago?...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

Such No-Yes-No-Yes OK constructions are always good for later early retirement of officials, or a ni...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

So although there were "breaches of the building permit" the door is wide open for some ne...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

Crap judgement Ben- why should the (in your words)- wannabe lifeguard put his life in jeapordy for a...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

As this is the second time this place has pushed the boundaries (literally) it should be demolished....(Read More)

Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering

Didn't notice or more likely turned a blind eye, heck if they made an effort putting CCTV at kno...(Read More)

Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering

Well, environment is a important issue these days. Perhaps the Mayors of beach towns should employ m...(Read More)

Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

Before December 2004, who knew about what disaster a Tsunami is? It was behind imagination that FIRS...(Read More)

Russian arrested in Phuket on Interpol notice

So.. Interpol.. a good way to catch foreign criminals... but not rich cop killing Thai's? I mea...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Sunday Brunch Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI Food Competition 2019

 