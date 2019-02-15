THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Turning Points: Love and sex addiction

Many people find Thailand synonymous with romance and sexual excitement. From the expat who finds their soulmate amongst the local population or the man (or woman) who find themselves being a novelty and more intriguing to potential partners, Thailand has more than its share of stories.

Health
By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 February 2019, 11:30AM

Photo: Christina Branco / Unsplash

Photo: Christina Branco / Unsplash

Miracles Asia treat single to multiple addictions and mental health.

Miracles Asia treat single to multiple addictions and mental health.

The luxury addiction and mental wellness centre focuses on customised treatment and recovery that fits your lifestyle.

The luxury addiction and mental wellness centre focuses on customised treatment and recovery that fits your lifestyle.

Private, discreet and totally confidential. Fully government certified and committed to clients’ well-being and recovery.

Private, discreet and totally confidential. Fully government certified and committed to clients’ well-being and recovery.

As a counseling psychologist I am often approached by clients who initially basked in the availability of companionship, but eventually start to wonder if their new hobby has become dysfunctional.

When addressing sex addiction there are actually multiple types or models. A newly emerging pathology is often called “love addiction” but the description is not as wholesome as the name. Love addiction may either describe an obsessive and destructive obsession with one person or the need for multiple romantic partners that can offer self-esteem and a sense of desirability. In the latter, sex may not even be a primary motivation.

In traditional sex addiction, the pursuit or chase may be a major component but the eventual physical release is the core motivator. Sex addiction may be virtual, such as found on internet sites, in pornography, on dating apps or in activities that involve another person. In sex addiction, the addict uses people or sex the same way an alcoholic uses booze: the use of external stimulation to change internal feelings.

The potential harm from untreated sex addiction may include: exposure to disease; financial difficulties; loss of social standing; damage to existing relationships; and an inability to maintain healthy future relationships. People suffering from sex addiction report a higher level of shame and isolation than most people with other addictions.

Futsal League 2019

While a person addicted to drugs or alcohol generally needs a complete abstinence program to recovery, the sex/love addict needs to differentiate between healthy and unhealthy behaviours, based on their individual values, and create a lifestyle that keeps them in the “safe” zone.

By examining the motivation and mechanics of this kind of addiction, the person can reboot their values and behaviours and eventually maintain healthy romantic relationships.

If you are concerned about your sexual behaviors, professionals are available to speak to confidentially.

Craig Gagnon is the Clinical Director of Miracles Asia, an Addiction & Mental Wellness Centre in Phuket.
Website – www.miraclesasia.com
Email – info@miraclesasia.com 
Phone – 076 765 29510

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Swedish man in hospital mental care after running in front of Phuket traffic
Turning Points: Helping those who need it
‘Extremely poisonous’ pesticides found in blood of pregnant women
Introducing face yoga: nature’s facelift
Governor orders Phuket dog shelter to ‘brace for influx’
Swiss tourist at Kata Beach suffers heart attack
Turning Points: Alcoholism
Fermented fad: Kombucha’s popularity draws health caution
SPECIAL REPORT: Soi Dog’s position on rabies offensive and dangerous dogs
Phuket airport offers reward for catching wayward smokers
Bangkok Haze: PM makes plea to cut diesel use, firms let workers take shelter
Phuket Red Cross appeals for blood donations
HM The King steps in with support for boy, 7, savaged by dogs
Urgent appeal for AB Negative blood
Boy, 7, savaged by dogs near Sarasin Bridge

 

Phuket community
Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

It’s been said time and time again that the stray dogs that roam thailand are a dangerous menace a...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

Do thai officials understand that packs of stray dogs are very dangerous, sterilized/vaccinated or n...(Read More)

Italian tourist gored as trekking elephant goes wild

Well, most tourist don't know that a elephant back is not strong. And they not know that a male ...(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

Dek, not only tourists and expats. Thai families too. Don't you notice these days many thai peo...(Read More)

Interpol Red Notice sought for Greek suspect over Phuket beautician murder

Red bull boy is excused until 'his' killings expire. Different class, different justice in ...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

This is ridiculous - from the article the taxi clearly has right of way and the bike should have sto...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

Why would the taxi driver be charged? The 4031 is the main road & if someone comes from a side r...(Read More)

Four injured as car smashes into electric pole

Many car accidents 'with' concrete poles. All the fault of the poles. If the poles were not ...(Read More)

Soi Dog Foundation on the real problem with stray dogs

God Bless the Soi Dog Foundation....(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

... How can they enact a law like this ? Don't they care about the needs of some tourists or exp...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 