THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Turkish tourists injured in head-on collision

Turkish tourists injured in head-on collision

PHUKET: Five Turkish tourists were injured after a pickup truck slid out of control and slammed head-on into a passenger van on the east side of Patong Hill yesterday afternoon (Nov 30).

tourismtransportaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 1 December 2019, 12:54PM

The five tourists in the van and its driver were rushed to hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The five tourists in the van and its driver were rushed to hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup truck was left upside down on by the side of the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup truck was left upside down on by the side of the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver of the pickup truck escaped without injury. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver of the pickup truck escaped without injury. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the tourists who escaped with mionr injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the tourists who escaped with mionr injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The inside of the van after the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The inside of the van after the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Col Somchai Nuboon of the Kathu Police was called to the scene, near PTT gas station in Kathu, at 3:10pm.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a white Bangkok-registered pickup truck on its roof by the side of the road and a passenger van, registered in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, with heavy damage to its front askew across the middle lane.

The driver of the van, Sorphan Sahakrit, 51, who was pinned behind the steering wheel, and the five tourists – all men, named as Ismail Dogan, 35; Ergun Bas, 36; Ibrahim Inel, 51; Gursoy Salli, 46; and Salih Koca, 37 – were rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The pickup truck, Wattana Ardduangdee, 30, was still at the scene, without injury.

Wattana told police that he was driving to Patong. The rain had just stopped and the road was slippery, causing him to lose control of the pickup, which came across the traffic island and hit the van then overturned.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Tourist Police reported that tourists Mr Dogan, and Mr Inel had only minor injuries and were allowed to return to their hotel.

Mr Salli, who had some wounds on his body, and Mr Bas remained in hospital care, while Mr Koca had to have surgery to remove a piece of glass stuck in his throat.

The five tourists were among a tour group of 31 on holiday on the island, who checked in at the Swissotel Patong on Nov 24 and were scheduled to fly back home on a Turkish Airlines flight at 11am today (Dec 1).

The five tourists injured in the accident had hired the van independently from the tour group to enjoy some shopping on their own.

Police are still investigating the accident and have yet to confirm what charges Wattana will face.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman killed, thrown out of car overturned on bypass road
REIC upbeat on impact of latest property tax perks
Phuket hotel occupancy rates rise, as room rates drop
Phuket Opinion: Honesty dealt a crushing blow
Facebook corrects post under Singapore disinformation law
Phuket Marine National Parks step up efforts to protect nesting sea turtles
Govt eyes Hong Kong free trade deal
Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri subdistrict
Philip Morris fined B1.22bn
Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes
Phuket reades for King Bhumibol birthday, Father’s Day public holiday
Forest Department to file complaint against MP Pareena
Shroud of concrete: Building collpase confirmed Phuket's worst workplace disaster
Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse
Police officer grabs some extra income with second role as food delivery driver

 

Phuket community
Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Nope. I see the writers need to specify the chefs gender as a sign of ignorance and an unenlightened...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Yup, making a media event out of this poor womans grief just about says it all. Land of smiles you s...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Time for Korea and Taiwan to install reciprocity immigration rules, justified by the thousands of i...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Christy, have you EVER stopped to think some, if not many, females like to be acknowledged as female...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Thai Government reacted very quick. Red just now in BangkokPost that Taiwanese visitors face extra t...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri subdistrict

Are there really no cable stretch km's along out of town/villages roads to put new cables underg...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Mhh, we also can experience this article as a compliment and a 'gender' professional promoti...(Read More)

Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes

Housing loans are normal. Loans for daily expenses are a constant deepening financial hole. Cars ar...(Read More)

Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes

Thai household debts are a mill stone on the neck of Thai economy. ( 41% underground! Wow). Time par...(Read More)

Forest Department to file complaint against MP Pareena

This lady has thick skin. Accusing others of something she herself is about now under the magnify gl...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Football
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
The Sunday Brunch Club
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Naka Yai Island Beach House
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS