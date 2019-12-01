Turkish tourists injured in head-on collision

PHUKET: Five Turkish tourists were injured after a pickup truck slid out of control and slammed head-on into a passenger van on the east side of Patong Hill yesterday afternoon (Nov 30).

tourismtransportaccidentspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 1 December 2019, 12:54PM

The inside of the van after the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the tourists who escaped with mionr injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver of the pickup truck escaped without injury. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup truck was left upside down on by the side of the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The five tourists in the van and its driver were rushed to hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Somchai Nuboon of the Kathu Police was called to the scene, near PTT gas station in Kathu, at 3:10pm.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a white Bangkok-registered pickup truck on its roof by the side of the road and a passenger van, registered in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, with heavy damage to its front askew across the middle lane.

The driver of the van, Sorphan Sahakrit, 51, who was pinned behind the steering wheel, and the five tourists – all men, named as Ismail Dogan, 35; Ergun Bas, 36; Ibrahim Inel, 51; Gursoy Salli, 46; and Salih Koca, 37 – were rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The pickup truck, Wattana Ardduangdee, 30, was still at the scene, without injury.

Wattana told police that he was driving to Patong. The rain had just stopped and the road was slippery, causing him to lose control of the pickup, which came across the traffic island and hit the van then overturned.

Tourist Police reported that tourists Mr Dogan, and Mr Inel had only minor injuries and were allowed to return to their hotel.

Mr Salli, who had some wounds on his body, and Mr Bas remained in hospital care, while Mr Koca had to have surgery to remove a piece of glass stuck in his throat.

The five tourists were among a tour group of 31 on holiday on the island, who checked in at the Swissotel Patong on Nov 24 and were scheduled to fly back home on a Turkish Airlines flight at 11am today (Dec 1).

The five tourists injured in the accident had hired the van independently from the tour group to enjoy some shopping on their own.

Police are still investigating the accident and have yet to confirm what charges Wattana will face.