Turkey-Syria relief efforts fun run draws support

Turkey-Syria relief efforts fun run draws support

PHUKET: Hundreds of runners turned out at Bang Wad Dam in Kathu early this morning (Feb 19) to join a charity fun run to raise funds to help victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

charity disasters
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 February 2023, 12:24PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The event, organised by the Phuket Tourist Association, was supported by more than 16 local private businesses and government agencies, to help support the ongoing efforts to provide relief aid to victims of the earthquake, which has killed more than 45,000 people.

Present to officiate the event was Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), along with Phuket Tourist Association Thanet Tantipiriyakit and Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, who serves as chairman of the advisory board of the association.

Other organisations lending their support to the fun run, which got underway at 6:30am, include the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Phuket Tourism Industry Council, Thai Hotels Association Southern chapter, the Phuket branch of the Federation of Industries, Phuket Real Estate Association, Kata-Karon Beach Hotel Operators Association, Patong Beach Hotels Association, Phuket City Development Co Ltd, the Phuket Health Spa Association, Phuket Boutique Accommodation Association, the Andaman Guide Association, the Private School Association Phuket and the Phuket Tour Operators Association.

Members of the organisations as well as local residents, including foreigners, arrived in the hundreds for the run around the island’s largest reservoir and support the cause by buying shirts and bibs, as well as food and drinks to support the event.

To further help support the fundraising efforts, the Phuket Tourist Association has organised a free concert to be held at the Dragon Statue area at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town this evening.

The ‘Living in Harmony Charity Concert’ will start at 7pm with Amsterdam, the Biggles Big Band and the Phuket Lookthung Band providing the entertainment.

Donations to support the cause can be made at the concert.

All donations and funds raised by the events will go to supporting the relief efforts.

