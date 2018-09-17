POOL: The seventeenth round of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant and Tualek Whisky, was played last Thursday (Sept 13) with league leaders Caddy Shack’s game being brought to an abrupt end with just a single game played.

Pool

By Matt Pond

Monday 17 September 2018, 06:02PM

It was Martin Swiss who made their way over Patong Hill to take on Caddy Shack in what was, as the league is named – a friendly game.

However, misunderstandings and irritations caused a premature end to the game and it has been decided that a rematch should take place.

In addition, it was also decided that one member of Caddy Shack’s team, who organisers have decided not to name, receive a verbal warning and be suspended from league action until further notice due to his actions on the night.

Meanwhile, Natalie Bar played away to Wombat Bar and Natalie, looking to field the strongest side possible, took along a top player from another league as a replacement for someone in her own team. This goes against PPL rules and regulations and therefore a two point reduction was made.

This meant that what was a 10 -2 win for Natalie became an 8 -2 win.

Elsewhere, Red Light Bar played away to Kwans Birdie Club. Ricky with Tony and Se playing for Birdie Club winning their singles and doubles matches. The beerleg was a threesetter won by Birdie Club which made the final score 8 – 4 for the home team.

Happy End Bar played away to Genius Bar, now better known as Tommy and his five angels, and Oye, Jerry and Bruno playing for Happy End won their singles and doubles games with Bruno seven-balling Nong Fern who looked on in shock after he sunk the black ball with all her balls still on the table.

Bam Bam playing for Genius also won her singles and doubles games while the beerleg was again a three-setter and the final score was a well-earned 8 -4 swin for Happy end.

Simon & Oil’s were due to play away against Ting Tong, however, Ting Tong is currently being renovated and their pool table upgraded so this match is postponed until a later date.

The eighteenth round of the Patong Pool League, which now has just five weeks remaining, will be played on Thursday (Sept 20), and any people interested in playing as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit their Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page to keep up to date with all the action.

League Table

Team Points Natalie 113 Caddy Shack 109 Kwans Birdie Club 106 Simon & Oil’s 90 Happy End 87 Kiki Sports 84 Wombat 78 Genius 73 Martin Swiss 72 Red Light 71 Ting Tong 70



