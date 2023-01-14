’Tuhao’ case report sent to prosecutors, cases against Immigration to follow

BANGKOK: Police forwarded their investigation report to prosecutors on Friday (Jan 13) concerning a narcotics and money laundering case brought against businessman and suspected crime boss Chaiyanat ’Tuhao’ Kornchayanant and scores of other suspects.



By Bangkok Post

Saturday 14 January 2023, 09:28AM

The 27,000-page ’Tuhao’ case report has been sent to prosecutors. Photo: Royal Thai Police / Facebook

Signed off by national police chief Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the report comprises close to 27,000 pages including material pertaining to the confiscation of assets worth more B5.3 billion, reports Bangkok Post.

The assets seized include luxury houses, hotels, expensive vehicles and several Phuket businesses mostly targeting Chinese tourists.

Gen Damrongsak, who is in charge of the investigation, said 444 witnesses have been questioned and their statements were included in the report, which named 43 suspects – 38 individuals and five legal entities.

Of the 38 suspects, 20 have been arrested while the other 18 are still at large, he said.

"I’m very confident the report contains solid evidence to prove all of the suspects guilty in court," Gen Damrongsak said.

Royal Thai Police adds on its Facebook page that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha pays special attention to this case and wants it to be concluded as fast as possible.

The police report on Facebook also quotes Kosonlawat Inthuchanyong, deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG). He asked the public to be confident in the investigaion.

In two separate stories posted on Jan 13, Bangkok Post reported Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief, saying part of the investigation focusing on potential corruption among Immigration Bureau police is now also complete.

"All these suspects, including high-ranking commanding officers and immigration station chiefs, will be summoned to answer charges next week," Gen Surachate said.

The investigative committee found clear proof of offences such as renewal of visas for Chinese nationals through foundations, visa applications by schools or falsification of signatures of a deputy governor.

Investigators found some Immigration Bureau officers were owners of foundations that hired agents to falsify documents, said Gen Surachate without disclosing more details.

The national chief has ordered drastic action against all of the officers involved, he said. Police are expected to summon all of the accused officers, ranging from commanders and station heads to officers at the operational level, to hear the charges next week, he added.

