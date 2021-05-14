The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tuchel eyes first Chelsea trophy as Leicester chase FA Cup history

Tuchel eyes first Chelsea trophy as Leicester chase FA Cup history

FOOTBALL: Thomas Tuchel plans to ruin Leicester’s bid to make history, as the Chelsea manager eyes the first trophy of his reign in today’s (May 15) FA Cup final at Wembley (kick-off 11:15pm Phuket time).

FootballFA-Cup
By AFP

Saturday 15 May 2021, 09:45AM

Thomas Tuchel is working wonders at Chelsea. Photo: AFP.

Thomas Tuchel is working wonders at Chelsea. Photo: AFP.

Tuchel has enjoyed a superb run since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

The German has led Chelsea to the FA Cup and Champions League finals, while taking them back into the Premier League’s top four.

Winning his maiden silverware in English football would be further evidence of Tuchel’s impact.

But Leicester, two points above Chelsea in the Premier League, will pose a significant threat to Tuchel’s ambitions under the astute guidance of boss Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes are aiming to win the FA Cup for the first time in their first final appearance since 1969.

No club have appeared in more FA Cup finals without lifting the trophy than Leicester, who have lost four times in the showpiece match.

In contrast, Chelsea have won the FA Cup eight times, with their last victory coming against Manchester United in 2018.

The Blues, beaten in last year’s final against Arsenal, will be making their fourth appearance in the competition’s denouement in the last five years.

Having already beaten managerial luminaries Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, Diego Simeone, Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti since arriving at Chelsea, Tuchel will pit his wits against Rodgers for the first time as Blues boss.

After a frustrating end to his spell at Paris Saint-Germain - where he won the French title and reached last season’s Champions League final before being forced out following a power struggle with sporting director Leonardo - Tuchel has quickly erased any doubts about his suitability for Chelsea.

Cleverly covering up for the lack of goals in his misfiring attack by focusing on defensive discipline and work ethic, Tuchel has revitalised a Chelsea side who were spiralling down the Premier League by the time Lampard left.

Incredible legacy’

Tuchel has energised the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger, with England midfielder Mason Mount growing more influential by the week.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

But Chelsea’s limp 1-0 defeat against Arsenal on Tuesday - just the third loss under Tuchel - emphasised the importance of solving the issues with forwards Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech sooner rather than later.

Tuchel blamed himself for that defeat, claiming he made too many changes after last weekend’s emotional win at champions Manchester City.

Ahead of a crucial final week in the Premier League - featuring games against Leicester and Aston Villa - it will be intriguing to see if Tuchel fields his strongest team at Wembley.

He has already confirmed Kepa Arrizabalaga will start instead of first-choice keeper Edouard Mendy.

“He starts the FA Cup final.” Tuchel said. “We trust him and he deserves it, that is the basis of why we put him in the line-up.”

Rodgers also has Leicester’s top-four ambitions to consider as he plots his line-up against Chelsea, but the chance to create history will be his only focus at Wembley.

“We have earned the right to be in the final and we will arrive with an opportunity to make our own history. We feel we’re in with a chance and if we can play to our level we have a great chance,” Rodgers said.

After a successful spell at Celtic, former Liverpool and Swansea boss Rodgers has burnished his reputation with his impressive work at Leicester.

Winning his first major trophy in English football in front of a crowd of 21,000 at Wembley - as part of the UK government’s plan to test the return of big crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic - would be another feather in Rodgers’ cap.

“To be able to lead Leicester out for the first time in 50-odd years will be a real privilege for me,” he said.

“This is a game where you can create an incredible legacy, you write your own stories in these games.”

The FA Cup Final kicks off at 11:15pm Phuket time this evening.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

COVID-hit Thais given ‘special exemption’
Conor McGregor tops Forbes 2020 sporting rich list
Indoor and Martial Arts Games moved
Man City clinch Premier League title after United loss
Fulham relegated from Premier League after Burnley loss
Man City title party on hold as Baggies drop
Rugby helping local disadvantaged children tackle life skills
Hamilton pinches Spanish victory from Verstappen with daring dash
Emotional Ariya storms home to win Honda LPGA Thailand
Hamilton cracks pole tonne at Spanish GP
Patty stretches her lead at Honda LPGA
Patty, Atthaya go low on sizzling day
Manchester United and Villarreal in Europa League final
How many chances will Red Bull get?
Chelsea set up all-English Champions League final

 

Phuket community
Real Estate Market in Phuket: Pros & Cons

"The market in Phuket is thriving". I stopped reading after that is it is blatantly untrue...(Read More)

Governor urges cooperation as COVID cases continue to climb

'Thais' I meant- a shame we are unable to edit comments any more....(Read More)

Governor urges cooperation as COVID cases continue to climb

Any breakdown yet on the cases- are they all This or are 'filthy foreigners' still to blame?...(Read More)

Governor urges cooperation as COVID cases continue to climb

maybe he dont know that many THAI places are operating in the dark....massages...restauatnt...brothe...(Read More)

Phuket ‘smart bus’ considered to replace light rail, save B15.2bn

Why talking about 2026/2028 if already clear that postponing till 2030 is better? Seen the 5 year ti...(Read More)

Expat launches campaign to support wife of noodle vendor shot by police

Great initiative of mr Smulders. But beside this initiative we expect the RTP to take her responsib...(Read More)

Governor urges cooperation as COVID cases continue to climb

As long Governor talks about thai brothers and sisters , not include non thai retired Residents , th...(Read More)

AstraZeneca vaccinations to start in Phuket in June

DeK obviously never been in Bhutan. The road infra structure to many towns/ villages is such that it...(Read More)

‘I am not a COVID-infected prostitute’, says Phuket woman

Worthless police. Another example of why nobody has an ounce of respect for these do-nothing slacker...(Read More)

It’s official: No friends allowed

DeK, my comment was mend to show the different Officialdom approach in matters. What in a Starbucks ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand

 