333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tsunami victims remembered at Mai Khao

Tsunami victims remembered at Mai Khao

PHUKET: A small gathering was held at the Mai Khao Cemetery in Thalang yesterday (Dec 26) to remember those who died in Phuket in the Asian Tsunami of 2004.

disasters
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 December 2022, 10:14AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The gathering, an annual tradition at the original tsunami Wall of Remembrance, now falling into disrepair, featured speeches by local officials and a multifaith religious ceremony to honour those lost to the waves 18 years ago.

Naphathorn Hongsasupakul and Narong Singkhala of the Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) presided over the ceremony and led the gathering in observing a minute’s silence to remember those killed in the disaster before laying wreaths on the Wall of Remembrance.

The tsunami memorial wall marks the 45 countries whose nationals died in the disaster in Phuket, including Thailand, the United States, Japan, Korea, Russia, among many others.

The site of the wall was where one of the original tsunami victim identification centres was located.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“The Andaman coast Phuket was just one area that was affected by the tsunami waves on December 26, 2004, causing a huge loss of both life and property,” Mr Naphathorn said

“It is important to dedicate this ceremony and make merit to those who lost their lives, both Thais and foreign tourists, as well as offer our condolences to the [families and friends of] those who lost their lives in the event,” he continued.

“In addition, it helps to promote a good image. It shows the kindness of the Thai people towards their fellow world, and helps to raise awareness of preventing unexpected disasters [sic], and it builds morale for the family and relatives of the deceased,” Mr Naphathorn said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Triad boss Tuhao’ to face money laundering charges
Chinese jubilant, plan trips abroad as inbound COVID quarantine set to end
Their Majesties the King and Queen COVID-free
Phuket agencies ready for New Year unrest
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Motorbike accidents on the rise, Looking for more direct flights, Sky lanterns banned || December 26
Tourism Minister leads Baan Nam Khem tsunami remembrance memorial
Crane truck hits power pole, slams parked pickup, motorbikes
Warning issued over illegal fireworks, sky lanterns on Phuket beaches
Princess Sirindhorn has new heart problem
Deficit of flights threatens Phuket’s competitiveness in domestic, international tourism
Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls
Rescuers deployed in 20 zones
Over 100 turtle eggs found at Naklua beach on Christmas Day
Kata beach festival underway in Phuket on Christmas Day
Phuket Opinion: Christmas by any other name

 

Phuket community
Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls

Unbelievable! Global warming has proven to be a falsehood so it became climate change. Now cold weat...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

Certainly sounds like that 'captain' should be relieved of duty immediately. A videomessage ...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

Mr 'expert'. 40 metres is well below normal recreational diving depths. Open water certifica...(Read More)

Warning issued over illegal fireworks, sky lanterns on Phuket beaches

Any reports of local business holders about these item sellers? Of course not. So stop that nonsens...(Read More)

Tourism Minister leads Baan Nam Khem tsunami remembrance memorial

That is one day I will never forget!...(Read More)

Crane truck hits power pole, slams parked pickup, motorbikes

I know it would be either fell asleep at the wheel or blamed on faulty brakes! Is there such a thing...(Read More)

Warning issued over illegal fireworks, sky lanterns on Phuket beaches

A case of overkill. For many years never been a problem with fireworks and lanterns until now. I can...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

And Maverick, we may suppose the thai navy has from 1st day tech divers at location, to hammer at le...(Read More)

Deficit of flights threatens Phuket’s competitiveness in domestic, international tourism

Does Phuket airport need even more flights than it already has now? I thought in earlier articles it...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

Maverick, 40 meters is water depth, search vessel can start on top of the wreck, which is about 8-10...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
CBRE Phuket

 