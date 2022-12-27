Tsunami victims remembered at Mai Khao

PHUKET: A small gathering was held at the Mai Khao Cemetery in Thalang yesterday (Dec 26) to remember those who died in Phuket in the Asian Tsunami of 2004.

disasters

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 December 2022, 10:14AM

The gathering, an annual tradition at the original tsunami Wall of Remembrance, now falling into disrepair, featured speeches by local officials and a multifaith religious ceremony to honour those lost to the waves 18 years ago.

Naphathorn Hongsasupakul and Narong Singkhala of the Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) presided over the ceremony and led the gathering in observing a minute’s silence to remember those killed in the disaster before laying wreaths on the Wall of Remembrance.

The tsunami memorial wall marks the 45 countries whose nationals died in the disaster in Phuket, including Thailand, the United States, Japan, Korea, Russia, among many others.

The site of the wall was where one of the original tsunami victim identification centres was located.

“The Andaman coast Phuket was just one area that was affected by the tsunami waves on December 26, 2004, causing a huge loss of both life and property,” Mr Naphathorn said

“It is important to dedicate this ceremony and make merit to those who lost their lives, both Thais and foreign tourists, as well as offer our condolences to the [families and friends of] those who lost their lives in the event,” he continued.

“In addition, it helps to promote a good image. It shows the kindness of the Thai people towards their fellow world, and helps to raise awareness of preventing unexpected disasters [sic], and it builds morale for the family and relatives of the deceased,” Mr Naphathorn said.