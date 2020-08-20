Tsunami evacuation drill to be held in Kamala

PHUKET: A tsunami-evacuation drill will be held in Kamala next month, with the tsunami-warning sirens sounding the alarm at 9am on Sept 9.

tourismSafetydisasters

By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 August 2020, 02:11PM

The notice issued by the National office of the DDPM in Bangkok. Image: DDPM

A tsunami evacuation drill will be held in Kamala on Sept 9, with the warning sirens sounding the alarm at 9am. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The drill is part of a series of tsunami-evacuation exercises being held throughout all six Andaman coast provinces, explained an advisory from the headquarters of the national Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) in Bangkok.

The series of tsunami-evacuation drills will be conducted in Ranong, Phang Nga and Krabi, over two days, next Monday and Tuesday (Aug 24-25), and in Phuket, Trang and Satun on Sept 8-9.

The evacuation exercise in Kamala will take place at Rajaprajanugroh 36 School, in Soi Rimhaad, Moo 3, and will last three hours, from 9am to 11am, the DDPM-Phuket advisory noted.

Similar tsunami-evacuation drills will be held in Baan Talay Nok in Ranong, at Baan Nam Khem in Takuapa and Baan Tha Payoi in Kuraburi of Phang Nga, and at Baan Laem Kruad in Krabi from 9am to 11am next Tuesday (Aug 25).

On the same days that Phuket will hold its exercise, evacuation drills will take place at Baan Laem Makham in Trang and Baan Haadsai Yao School in Satun.

The first day of the two-day exercises is dedicated to training community leaders and local administration officers in how to conduct the drills, with the evacuation exercises being held on the second day, the DDPM notice explained.

Local officials will publicise details of the evacuation drills closer to the dates, the notice added.

“Those living in the evacuation drill areas, please do not panic and feel free to join the evacuation drills at the set locations and times,” the DDPM said in its notice.