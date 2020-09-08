Tsunami-evacuation drill in Kamala today

PHUKET: The tsunami-warning sirens in Kamala will sound the alarm at 10am this morning, instead of 9am as previously organised, as the tsunami-evacuation drill in the Phuket west-coast town gets underway today (Sept 9).

disastersSafety

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 9 September 2020, 06:45AM

Officials met yesterday to finalise co-ordination details for the tsunami-evacuation drill being held in Kamala today (Sept 9). Photo: Wutthinan Nutkamheang

Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Deputy Chief Nopporn Karuna urged people to not panic if they hear the sirens and see large groups of people moving as if they are evacuating areas near the beach.

“It’s just a simulation,” he said.

Officers met at Rajaprajanugroh 36 School, in Soi Rimhaad, Moo 3, Kamala, yesterday to coordinate the drill.

The simulation involves officers being notified of an 8.5-Magnitude underwater earthquake striking some 10 kilometers deep northeast of Great Nicobar Island, an island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands archipelago located some 200km west of Phuket.

“The evacuation drill will start at 10am with the sirens sounding the alarm at four locations in Kamala,” Mr Nopporn explained.

"It will be busy and lots of people there. People, please do not panic or worry about it,” he said.

The tsunami-evacuation drill in Kamala today is part of a series of evacuation drills being conducted along the Andaman coast by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

Tsunami-evacuation drills are also being conducted in Trang and Satun today.

Similar tsunami-evacuation drills were held in Ranong, Phang Nga and Krabi on Aug 24-25.