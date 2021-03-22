BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Trump to launch own social media platform

WORLD: Donald Trump plans to return to social media soon, using “his own platform” after being banned from Twitter and other outlets, a former advisor said yesterday (Mar 21).

technologypolitics
By AFP

Monday 22 March 2021, 09:40AM

“I do think that we’re going to see president Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months,” Jason Miller told Fox News.

“It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly president Trump does, but it will be his own platform,” said Miller, who held senior posts in both of Trump’s presidential campaigns.

Trump’s provocative use of social media was a defining feature of his presidency, as he drew 88 million followers to Twitter and often used tweets to slam his critics or to announce personnel changes or significant policy shifts.

But Twitter permanently suspended his @realDonaldTrump account after he used it to encourage people to take part in the rally that turned into the violent storming of the US Capitol on January 6.

Trump was also banned, temporarily or permanently, by other major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

Since leaving Washington and returning to his Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida, the former president has kept a relatively low profile, largely relegated to issuing occasional news releases.

HeadStart International School Phuket

But Miller said Trump had been hard at work.

“There’s been a lot of high-power meetings he’s been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks who’ve been coming in,” Miller said. “There have been numerous companies.”

He added: “This new platform is going to be big, and everyone wants him. He’s going to bring millions and millions - tens of millions of people to this new platform.”

Miller provided no other details, nor did he say if he will be personally involved.

Despite Trump’s defeat in November by Democrat Joe Biden, he remains influential in the Republican Party and has not ruled out a third run for president in 2024.

