Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

WORLD: President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, upending the already tense US election, but was described by his doctor today (Oct 2) as feeling “well” and able to perform his duties while quarantining.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By AFP

Friday 2 October 2020, 02:27PM

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP.

Trump, 74, first announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive for the virus.

“We will get through this TOGETHER!” he wrote.

The extraordinary setback for Trump had immediate political consequences just 31 days before election day, forcing him to cancel campaign trips and adding new volatility to a contest already steeped in tension.

Trump’s challenger, Democrat Joe Biden, is well ahead in the polls and has made criticism of the Republican’s handling of the coronavirus - and frequent downplaying of the pandemic’s seriousness - a key issue.

Trump, in response, has been betting on an evermore aggressive schedule of campaign rallies around the country. The events, which he says prove his true political strength, bring together thousands of people, often without masks and sometimes in contravention of local rules.

That strategy is now in doubt, with the White House immediately canceling a planned campaign rally in the crucial swing state of Florida later today.

It looked certain that Trump would have to cancel a trip scheduled for this weekend in Wisconsin, another battleground. He had also been expected to travel frequently next week, including longer distances to western states.

A second televised debate with Biden is scheduled for October 15.

Technically obese and in his 70s, Trump is in a higher-risk category for coronavirus patients.

Trump’s official physician, Sean Conley, said in a statement that the president and his wife “are both well at this time.”

“They plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence,” he said. However, “I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

Close aide gets virus

The shock news came right after one of Trump’s closest advisors, Hope Hicks, was reported to have come down with the virus yesterday.

Hicks, 31, traveled with Trump to Cleveland for his first debate with Biden on Tuesday. She was with him again for a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.

With Hicks sharing Trump’s Air Force One plane and the even more cramped confines of the Marine One helicopter, speculation immediately erupted that Trump and possibly many others in his close entourage were exposed.

Despite Hicks’ diagnosis, Trump took another Air Force One trip yesterday to meet with donors in New Jersey.

It was only late yesterday that Trump confirmed media reports about Hicks while giving an interview to Fox News. He announced that he had been tested but did not say whether he had received the results.

“You know I spend a lot of time with Hope, and so does the first lady,” Trump said.

Hicks is the most senior White House aide announced to have contracted COVID-19.

In May, the spokeswoman of Vice President Mike Pence and wife of Trump’s speech writer, Katie Miller, came down with the virus. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien contracted the virus and went into quarantine in July.

Few wearing masks

Trump says the United States has put behind the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans, and he rarely wears a mask, noting that he receives frequent testing.

However, his own health experts have often given less rosy assessments of the state of the pandemic in the world’s richest country.

And Trump has been sharply criticized for the large rallies where few supporters wear masks. He himself has given mixed signals to the public on the need for wearing masks at all.

By contrast, Biden has run a low key campaign with social distancing at most events, no large gatherings, and conspicuous use of his mask wherever he goes.

At their first debate on Tuesday, the candidates were tested and spent the angry, often chaotic 90 minutes standing close to each other. Trump’s family and supporters in the audience did not wear masks.

White House spokesman Judd Deere earlier said “the president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.”

Deere said the White House takes care to follow procedures “for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the president is traveling.”

Phuket community
Phuket airport lab approved, now just need Bangkok’s blessing to receive tourists, says Governor

Oooh, the arrival of 120 Chinese business people ( pardon me, tourists) next Thursday is not 'h...(Read More)

Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient

Fallen!! Any one surprised? :-) Guess Thai Government should ask tourists to have a all in Gene...(Read More)

Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient

Soon they give free flight and 14 days in hotel for tourist to come to Los. ...(Read More)

Tourism Minister confirms more inbound flights of tourists

they just cannot seem to get the number right, is it 150 or 120 virus carriers ...(Read More)

Vicha proposes justice revamp

.... Not sitting on their hands??? .... They were 8 years sitting on their hands and brown envelope...(Read More)

Man arrested in Kathu for rape of wife’s granddaughter

Disgusting behaviour. Castration is too good for this pig! ...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

@Fasc, well, if no sales in bars/restaurants, than no consumption, right? That is why many bars ar...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

The attitude of locals still needs to improve a lot. This woman's comments clearly show that: ...(Read More)

Deal struck to reduce plastics use

Get real! Customers aren't going to decline "single-use plastic containers". First of ...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

now the government can't tell them that it is only the very old and severely ill who have a good...(Read More)

 

