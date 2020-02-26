Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Trump plans Southeast Asia summit in Las Vegas: Pompeo

Trump plans Southeast Asia summit in Las Vegas: Pompeo

WORLD: US President Donald Trump has invited Southeast Asian leaders to meet next month in Las Vegas, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said yesterday (Feb 25), after a summit last year was scrapped.


By AFP

Wednesday 26 February 2020, 08:45AM

Diplomats said that the summit would involve Trump and is scheduled to take place on March 12 in the desert gambling haven of Las Vegas. Photo: AFP

Diplomats said that the summit would involve Trump and is scheduled to take place on March 12 in the desert gambling haven of Las Vegas. Photo: AFP

Pompeo confirmed the date when asked at a news conference whether fears over the coronavirus outbreak would delay the summit with members of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“The Asean summit is still, we’re working our way through it for ... the second weekend in March in Las Vegas,” Pompeo said.

Diplomats said that the summit would involve Trump and is scheduled to take place on March 12 in the desert gambling haven.

The United States began sounding out Southeast Asian leaders about visiting after Chile cancelled a Pacific Rim summit scheduled for November in the wake of major demonstrations.

Trump had likewise skipped an Asean summit and parallel East Asia Summit last year in Bangkok.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

He instead sent his national security advisor, Robert O’Brien, in the lowest-level participation ever by the United States in the East Asia Summit.

Most Asean leaders snubbed a meeting with O’Brien, sending junior officials who were of more parallel rank.

The low-level presence in Bangkok came after years of US efforts to show that the United States is committed to Asia in the face of a rising China.

In Bangkok, O’Brien renewed the US call for freedom of navigation and accused China of using “intimidation” to stop Asean nations from exploiting resources in the South China Sea.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to affect Nanai Rd, Patong
Phuket speedboat drivers, tour operators get safety training
#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry
Navy launch search for missing crewman after Phuket fishing boat sinks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Three days adrift off Phuket! 3 more Thais infected? Hookahs get owner arrested! || February 26
COVID-19 infected man conceals truth, national total hits 40
Phuket officials confirm four dead from New Year road accidents, but official Seven Days tally will remain at one fatality
Electricity outage to hit Koh Siray
Government accused of being too submissive to China
Property market growth forecast cut
British man, 70, rescued by Thai navy after three days adrift off Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Two new Thailand virus cases! Surin Beach sea wall? Bomb blast injures 10! || February 25
Chalong Circle exit to Rawai to close for electrical works
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand
Ex-minister Banyin faces murder rap

 

Phuket community
#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

Phuket OK ... have medical experts declared that Phuket is ok in relation to Covid19? Or should thes...(Read More)

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand

I stay away from Chinese tourists. I don’t leave my home without my Word war 1 style gas mask that...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

I too read this story ages ago, amazing how it needs bkk police to come and sort it out, right under...(Read More)

Chalong Circle exit to Rawai to close for electrical works

R... Read the article you clown. It states: "... install high-voltage power lines in the area.&...(Read More)

British man, 70, rescued by Thai navy after three days adrift off Phuket

Age is but a number, experience is what counts. ...(Read More)

Government accused of being too submissive to China

What is foreign minister Don's education, his skills at foreign level policies. What foreign wor...(Read More)

British man, 70, rescued by Thai navy after three days adrift off Phuket

With the strong easterly wind, why mr Turner didn't set course to Trang? And if that was to high...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirm four dead from New Year road accidents, but official Seven Days tally will remain at one fatality

So as usual they lied- who is surprised? One wonders the true nature of Corona Virus in Thailand gi...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

The Phuket Government should simply know who Thai are living/staying on Phuket. Something normal and...(Read More)

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand

@goldwing. Lol ! That's so paranoid.Maybe time for you to buy a hazmat suit.It will protect you...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
QSI - Cooking Competition
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
UWC Thailand
Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360

 