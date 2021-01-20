BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Trump pardons 73 people, including Steve Bannon, on last day

WORLD: US President Donald Trump today (Jan 20) pardoned 73 people, including his former aide Steve Bannon and other allies, just hours before he was due to leave office.


By AFP

Wednesday 20 January 2021, 03:08PM

Former aide Steve Bannon was one of 73 people pardoned by US President Donald Trump on his last day in office. Photo: AFP.

The list of those pardoned - as well as 70 others whose sentences were commuted - was released by the White House in a statement during the early hours.

Neither Trump nor his relatives were on the list.

Bannon had been charged with defrauding people over funds raised to build the Mexico border wall, a flagship Trump policy.

He was Trump’s campaign manager during the 2016 election, before becoming a senior adviser to the president.

“Mr. Bannon has been an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen,” the statement read.

US media earlier reported that the president made his last-minute decision after speaking to Bannon by phone.

Former Trump fund-raiser Elliott Broidy was similarly pardoned, after pleading guilty last year to conspiring to violate foreign lobbying laws.

The rapper Lil Wayne, who last month pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and faced 10 years in jail, also made the list.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The star, listed as Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., “exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks,” the release added.

President-elect Joe Biden, who beat Trump in an election in November last year, was due to be sworn in as his successor later today.

Until then, the incumbent retains the power to issue further pardons.

Trump was due to skip the inauguration ceremony, flying from the White House to his Florida home.

He is yet to personally congratulate Biden on his win, and did not invite him for a customary visit to the Oval Office.

Tensions have soared of late on Capitol Hill, where the Senate is expected to soon put Trump on trial following his record second impeachment by the House of Representatives over a riot by his supporters in the Capitol building.

The spectacle will clash with the opening days of Biden’s tenure, as the new president seeks to swiftly confirm his Cabinet picks and push through aggressive legislation including a US$1.9 trillion package to rescue an economy buffeted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Phuket community
87 years in jail for lese majeste sets new record

The law was suspended for almost 2 years on request of His majesty the King.. Why this law has been ...

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

@ Galong, 'How much trouble is it to patrol Phuket'? Good question! Probably that is not i...

Man killed in motorbike, truck collision in Pa Khlok

Another U turn point accident Another needless death. Condolences to the family of the motorcyclis...

Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses

@kjw001. The vaccines are not yet on Phuket. After arrival, Officialdom will start to think further...

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

I have been here 11 years and in that time there has been constant development inside Sirinat Nation...

Phuket Town bar gets hit with triple charge after inspection

Seen the photos, this is not a temporarily hided cheap place. Must be well known by Phuket Town auth...

Phuket Town bar gets hit with triple charge after inspection

How long is this Town Bar already existing with, of course, the knowledge and under the eyes of Phuk...

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

It seems many 'Big Men' cause a lot of damage to the beauty, flora and fauna of Phuket islan...

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

A large section of forest on the hills above Naiharn/Sai Yuan has also been cut and burnt recently. ...

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

Galong, I agree with you. Those useless "officials" don't even notice huge resorts bei...

 

