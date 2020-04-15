Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Trump halts WHO funding, with world on edge over virus lockdowns

Trump halts WHO funding, with world on edge over virus lockdowns

WORLD: US President Donald Trump yesterday (Apr 14) cut off funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), accusing the UN body of mishandling the coronavirus crisis as governments grapple with how and when to get their struggling economies back to work.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By AFP

Wednesday 15 April 2020, 11:10AM

US President Donald Trump announced a halt to funding for the World Health Organization during a briefing at the White House yesterday (Apr 14). Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump announced a halt to funding for the World Health Organization during a briefing at the White House yesterday (Apr 14). Photo: AFP

The deadly pandemic has already killed more than 126,000 people and infected nearly two million worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year.

The novel coronavirus has also upended the lives of billions of people as nations imposed lockdown measures to curb its spread - undoubtedly reducing the death toll, but also sending the global economy into a tailspin.

As the tally of deaths and new infections appears to begin levelling off, world leaders and citizens are fiercely debating when to lift stay-at-home orders.

Trump said he could see “rays of light” on the horizon for the world’s largest economy, but launched a virulent attack on the WHO for “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

He accused the Geneva-based agency of propagating “false information” and charged that its reliance on Chinese data had “likely caused a 20-fold increase in cases worldwide.”

The US contributed US$400 million (B13 billion) to the WHO last year.

Trump had made no secret of his contempt for what he calls a “China-centric” institution, but his caustic barbs raised hackles, especially when the crisis is far from over.

It was “not the time to reduce the resources” of WHO, said UN chief Antonio Guterres in response to Trump’s remarks, adding the organization was “absolutely critical to the world’s efforts to win the war” against the virus.

Some shops in Austria and Italy reopened yesterday, one day after Spain allowed construction and factory workers to return to their jobs.

But France extended its nationwide lockdown for another month, and India extended confinement orders for its 1.3 billion people until at least May 3.

And dire economic forecasts poured in throughout the day.

The Great Lockdown’

The International Monetary Fund predicted the “Great Lockdown” would spark the worst global downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The Washington-based IMF said the global economy is expected to shrink by 3% this year and the US economy is expected to contract by 5.9%.

“Much worse growth outcomes are possible and maybe even likely,” it said.

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said in 2020 and 2021, global GDP could slip by 3% or about $9 trillion: “greater than the economies of Japan and Germany combined.”

But if the virus is contained and economies can begin operating again, 2021 should see a rebound of 5.8%, the Fund added.

Individual governments also issued gut-wrenching outlooks. France said its economy would shrink by a worse-than-expected 8% in 2020, and Britain predicted a 13% drop in GDP.

In a bit of good news, the US Treasury announced a deal with the country’s major airlines aimed at keeping workers paid and avoiding bankruptcies in an industry that employs 750,000 people. Details were not immediately disclosed.

Hope it’s not too early’

Around the globe, some countries showed signs of setting off on the long road back to normalcy.

Vienna’s popular Favoriten shopping district drew mask-clad shoppers after the government allowed some small stores as well as hardware and gardening shops to reopen across Austria, which has been spared the worst of the virus.

“I just hope by God that it’s not too early” to ease the lockdown, 75-year-old pensioner Anita Kakac told AFP.

In Italy, children’s clothing shops and bookstores opened their doors yesterday, but some fearful owners kept their boutiques shuttered.

Italy’s death toll is now above 20,000 - the second worst after the US, though far higher per capita - but deaths and infections have eased off.

Denmark planned to open some of its schools today after a month-long shutdown, and the Czech government said it would begin easing lockdown measures on April 20.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that control measures “must be lifted slowly,” noting that the coronavirus was 10 times deadlier than the 2009-10 swine flu outbreak.

We are changing the curve’

In the United States, the death toll hit a record 2,228 fatalities in 24 hours up to Tuesday evening, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

But new hospital admissions and infections in hard-hit New York state were down, and Governor Andrew Cuomo offered a glimmer of hope.

“We are changing the curve, every day. We’ve shown that we control the virus - the virus doesn’t control us,” Cuomo said.

Trump sparked controversy on Monday by implying he could force state governors and city mayors to send people back to work at his command.

Yesterday, he insisted the federal government and state leaders were working together to come up with a workable solution, and that he and the governors were “all getting along.”

But the Republican president, who is running for re-election in November, also warned: “The governors are responsible. They have to take charge. They have to do a great job.”

Local leaders on both US coasts have banded together and said they will make their own decisions - and proceed with caution.

“I don’t want to make a political decision that puts people’s lives at risk and puts the economy at even more risk,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PSU COVID medical support arrives
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai caught in swim back from Malaysia! Thailand extends flight ban! || April 15
Phuket Governor ordered out
Over 8,000 prison terms suspended to ease overcrowding during COVID-19
Protest by villagers shuts down Rawai ‘COVID hotel’
Fewer meetings, more toilet lids: What workplaces may look like after lockdowns
Ban on all inbound international flights extended to April 30
Hospitals face hard choices amid pandemic
On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022: Harvard study
Three new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 191
Unis offer parents help on fees
Asia virus latest: Bangkok hospitals protect babies with face shields
Water supply outage to affect Patong, Karon, Kata
Virtual Asean+3 conference agrees joint fund to fight virus
Coronavirus aid rejectees raise ruckus at ministry

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

@ematt, USA has a lot of ' Corona home problems' at hands. Perhaps sending planes for these...(Read More)

Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

Ok Ro,so please wear your fancy gown,gloves and a mask and start preparing the food for the needy.An...(Read More)

Thousands cancel handout requests

The thousands ( more than 610,000) cancellations are telling something about mentality ( scam), and...(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

"...some 1,327 Americans are still in Phuket waiting to return home". They waited until ...(Read More)

Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

Pascale... another idiotic comment, time to seek medical intervention, in Australia those preparing...(Read More)

Water supply outage to affect Patong, Karon, Kata

Did they contact the experts like Ro./CJ69 before the announcement was made ? ...(Read More)

Coronavirus aid rejectees raise ruckus at ministry

More over-reliance on .05 % filtration masks by ill informed citizenry-just like at the sub-district...(Read More)

Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

@Ro. As you know how to do it better,please provide the next 100 meals.Maybe finally you will get t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

I hate those people who smoking while waiting for traffic light. I just met one in chaofa esso inter...(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

"Bang Tao is a community where residents consistently go about their daily lives...." Reli...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
Reebok

 